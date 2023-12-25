We review the best PC games that we have been able to enjoy in 2023 in the compatible ones. This is the list with the most outstanding titles that you can enjoy. You may have overlooked some, but don't miss them!

The world of video gaming on PC has grown beyond expectations thanks to the expansion brought about by the arrival of Steam Deck, ROG Ally or Legion Go, the established PCs, which are helping the platform grow. And proof of this are the best PC games of 2023, which has left us with countless possibilities, genres and unique games.

Given that it is the platform that receives the most games (except for Nintendo Switch or PS5 exclusives), when it comes to reviewing the best of the best on PC we also wanted to collect some of those unique and very striking titles that can only be played on PCat least today.

So without further ado, below we review the best PC games of 2023, according to the editorial staff of HobbyConsolas in a list full of high-caliber AAA proposals, internationally acclaimed indies and recent releases that have been the icing on the cake of a dream year.

Baldur’s Gate 3

Developer: Running Studios Gender: Dungeon & Dragons based role

PC gamers have been following the trajectory of Baldur's Gate 3 since it arrived in Early Access three years ago. So, by the time it was officially launched on PC, many were already prepared to receive what is undoubtedly one of the best PC games of 2023. Or something like that.

Because even for those who have been playing for a long time, what Larian Studios has achieved with this game is something very unusual. Baldur's Gate 3 is a milestone that may not be repeated for a long time and that, to top it off, continues to constantly expand: the biggest and beastest role to datewith a reactive world like you have not seen before, where every decision has consequences.

Baldur's Gate 3 Analysis

Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty

Developer:CD Projekt Red Gender: Role / Adventure

The total redemption of Cyberpunk 2077 has arrived in 2023 with Phantom Liberty. This expansion may not be a game as such, but it deserves to be on this list for all the good it does and because it serves to give its well-deserved recognition to one of the best PC games of recent years.

Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty once again demonstrates the skill that CD Projekt Red has for DLC that expands the universe of its games. We have a great story to live here, which also manages to surprise in everything it proposes. Play it on ultra to experience the real future.

Analysis of Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty

Alan Wake 2

Developer: Remedy Entertaiment Gender: Survival horror

Alan Wake 2 is one of the best games of the year on PC, and on the rest of the platforms, thanks to its plot, its gameplay worthy of the best survival horror and, above all, a fantastic setting. The artistic and sound design of this game is wonderful and on PC… what a technical recital.

Remedy has always shown that it is a studio capable of maximizing the graphical power of the platforms. So in Alan Wake 2 on PC you can expect a unique experience that many have already placed as the ceiling of this generation. If you play it with an RTX 4080, equivalent, or better, prepare for an impressive spectacle.

Analysis of Alan Wake 2

The Talos Principle 2

Developer: Croteam Gender: Puzzles

Another that has arrived in the final stages of the year has been The Talos Principle 2 and although fans of the saga were expecting a great game, this one has managed to surprise even those who were already prepared for its puzzles.

The Talos Principle 2 arrives years and years after the first installment with immeasurable force, willing to test your PC (thanks to Unreal Engine 5 it looks amazing) and also your mind with puzzles full of possibilities.

Analysis of The Talos Principle Road to Gehenna

Diablo 4

Developer: Blizzard Gender: Action role

Fear, wicked, fear… Lilith has returned to Sanctuary and the gates of Hell open wide to welcome the Daughter of Hate. So let her come and let us know that we don't have all day. One of the great PC sagas has returned with Diablo 4 and what an experience it has been.

Diablo 4 is one of those games that you want to enjoy on PC, thanks to its traditional isometric gameplay, only now it has received a really attractive story and systems that make it the best game in the Blizzard saga. An abysmal well of hours into which to fall again and again.

Diablo 4 analysis

Dave the Diver

Developer: MINTROCKET / Nexon Gender: Role / Adventure / Management

Dave the Diver is the non-indie indie that has charmed every PC gamer (and Nintendo Switch) that stands out during 2023 and with good reason. Starting from a premise of exploration and obtaining resources, this game has become one of the most pleasant and addictive experiences of the year.

Of course, Dave the Diver catches the eye thanks to its 2.5 pixel art, but it is in its simple gameplay where it stands out the most. Of course, all this is seasoned with a story full of a sense of humor and full of charismatic characters. As delicious as a good nigiri!

Analysis of Dave The Diver

Slay the Princess

Developer: Black Tabby Games Gender: Adventure / Horror

It has gone very unnoticed and has also arrived in the final months of 2023, but If you haven't played Slay the Princess now you have a pending commitmentbecause this game has won over critics with one outstanding after another.

You're here to kill the princess… and you better do it. Slay the Princess reverses the famous tale of the damsel in distress to make us enjoy a narrative adventure full of possibilities with sinister turns towards terror. The hand-crafted art of this game is to take your hat off.

Pizza Tower

Developer: Pizza Tower Gender: Platforms

If you enjoyed the 90s cartoons like a dwarf, maybe just watch Pizza Tower you have been amazed. This indie allows us to enjoy a dizzying 2D platform formula full of personality thanks to his artistic style.

The game is crazy in its approach, it is tremendously addictive and has a great sense of humor. In Pizza Tower we control Peppino Spaghetti, a middle-aged Italian… “supersonic”. You see where the shots are going. There is also a reason among the best PC games of 2023.

Against the Storm

Developer: Eremite Games Gender: Strategy

We are reaching the end and we couldn't not talk about strategy in a top about PC games. Another of this year's hidden gems is Against the Storma strategy, management game with roguelike and city-builder touches that you cannot miss for anything in the world.

In Against the Storm, the classic premise of these games is given a twist, since you will have to build a network of settlements populated by various races within a dark fantasy world. It's amazing, the more you play, the more potential you will find in its proposal.

Quake 2: Enhanced Edition

Developer: id Software Gender: First person shooter

Enjoy again one of the best shooters of all time It's always something you want. Bethesda launched Quake 2: Enhanced Edition by surprise in the summer and its great improvement work has not gone unnoticed by fans.

4K resolution, improvements in models, animations, blood, enemy AI, dynamic lighting and much more is what this Quake 2: Enhanced Edition brings; which comes with the original 1997 version in case you're feeling nostalgic.

Quake Remastered Analysis

What do you think of this list? There are a number of games that also deserve to be here such as Street Fighter 6, Sea of ​​Stars, Sons of the Forest but we also wanted to give visibility to other gems that are only on PC. It has been a year that, due to volume of quality, it may take us a while to see again.

If you want to review something else from this year, do not hesitate to consult the best multiplayer games of 2023, according to the HobbyConsolas editorial staff. And you can also take a look at the best games of all genres for PC in history.