Having an Android phone means you have a large number of possibilities for all types of situations and in which you can do almost anything.

But there is always something that can surprise you and, at the same time, make your life easier, being in reality a fact that is not complicated, but that everyone has used at some point.

Surely on some occasion you have needed a ID photo for some type of document and you haven't found any at home, having to go to the nearest photo store in a hurry to get several of those snapshots.

Well, it is no longer necessary to go to a photography studio or the photo booth that is closest to you, since you have a series of passport photo apps at your disposal, just for the fact that you have an Android device.

In this article you will be able to see some of the best apps to take ID photos that are currently available for your smartphone.

Best ID photo apps for Android:

passport photo

This is one of the best free ID photo apps for Android, with which you will be able to take a photo using the camera from your Android and manage it so that it serves as your ID photo. But not only that, but any photo you have in the gallery will also work.

This is one of the best apps to take ID photos because it is capable of managing snapshots so that they adapt to standard measurements, although it is more convenient that the background be white so that they look better.

With Passport Photo you will be able to align the face if it is crooked, in addition to modifying the photo in terms of brightness, contrast and even sharpness.

Is a app with some advertising, but without being excessively annoying. There is a premium version for a cost of 1.99 euros.

passport photo

Without a doubt, it is one of the best passport photo apps, which will allow you to improve the final results, it is Photo Card.

You can create the snapshots that will be used to renew your driving license, for example, with such ease that it will become an essential application.

They can be move photos, adjust them in size if necessary, but basically and in most cases, just opening the application and taking a photo or taking it from the gallery will be enough.

Parameters like brightness, contrast or color are adjustable, since the application practically takes care of everything else, obtaining really good results. Another of his great virtues is that he is free.

ID Photo

ID Photo is another of the best ID photo apps for Android and one of the best rated in the Google Play Store, since it has 1.54 million reviews with a amazing average 5 starsbeing downloaded more than 100 million times.

With this application you will have numerous options to get the best passport photo possible. It is one of the ones with the most features to manage current passport photos.

One of those features that make it special is that you can choose the type of document to accompany the photo, making the program know what to do and how to structure the snapshot. It has ads, although you can choose to remove them by paying a $4.99 subscription.

ID photo

Identification Photo is capable of creating ID photos quite easily, supporting different formats, depending on whether you want it for a resume, driver's license or passport.

Is a free app with a simple interface in which you will see first-hand all the possibilities available to you, such as access to the camera, settings for photographs and even a printing advice option.

It's great the ability it has to erase background of an image of your face, something it is quite effective at.

The advertising will appear from time to time, without being excessively annoying, although if you do not want to have to see it always, you will be able to opt for the paid version.

Passport Photo Editor

Passport Photo Editor is another good example to get the ideal photo and that is why it is considered one of the best passport photo apps on Android.

Its score on Google Play is 4.7 out of 5 stars, so the vast majority of people have been very satisfied when using this app. Has a simple interfaceTherefore, you will have everything at hand and placed in the right place.

If you click on New photo, you must enter the country and what type of document you want the photographs for. After that you can take a photo or select it from the gallery so you can perfect its appearance and everything you need to make it a valid photo.

When the time comes you can even launch the photo to print it wirelessly. It has advertising, which is launched from time to time, without excessive bother.

From now on you will no longer have to rush to the photo booth or photography studio to take a passport photo for any type of document, even if you don't have one at home that will work for you.

Have you been able to see some of the best passport photo apps for Android that you can download directly from Google Play and thus get this type of snapshots in the simplest way possible.