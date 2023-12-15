Going on a trip in your professional activity can pose some problems when it comes to using and taking advantage of certain devices outside the home. Fortunately, today you have a good variety of products and peripherals focused on facilitating your professional task from a distance and they also make a great gift for Christmas. We see some of them.

INIU external battery





This 5W external charger will have more than 60% of your phone's battery charged in half an hour and up to 34% of that of the iPad at the same time. It has 22.5 W output with PD3.0 & QC4.0 fast charging. It has an entrance USB Type C and can power three devices simultaneously. It also has a built-in flashlight. On Amazon it has a price of 30.99 euros.

INIU Power Bank, 22.5W Bateria Externa Carga Rapida 20000mAh, Bateria Portatil PD3.0 QC4.0, Powerbank 3A (USB C Input&Output) LED Compatible con iPhone 15 14 13 12 X Pro Samsung Xiaomi Huawei

TESSAN adapter plugs





This universal adapter is ideal for those most frequent travelers. It has two types of USB ports: the power port USB-A is 5V/2.4A MAX. and port power USB-C is 5V/3A MAX. Furthermore, also offers an international adapter with an AC port. It has between 100 and 250 V, with a power of 1100-2500 W and a maximum load is 10 A. It only measures 5 x 5.3 x 7.1 cm and weighs 167 grams, making it perfect for entering any suitcase or work briefcase. On Amazon it has a 12% discount coupon that leaves it at a final price of 21.99 euros.

TESSAN Universal Plug Adapter, Universal Travel Plug with 2 USB and 3 USB C, Travel Adapter for USA, UK, Ireland, Australia, Charger for More than 224 Countries, Travel Plugs

Lexar Professional multi-card reader





This three-in-one USB 3.1 reader supports the latest SD, microSD and CompactFlash formats high speed (including UDMA 7). It also supports UHS-I SD cards, as does USB 2.0. Offers transfer speeds of up to 312 MB/s (reading up to five times faster than USB 2.0) for SD, microSD and CompactFlash cards (up to 160 MB/s). It also supports UHS-I (up to 170 MB/s). It has a price on Amazon of 28.79 euros.

Lexar Professional Multi-Card 3-in-1 USB 3.1 Reader, Up to 312 MB/s for SD/Micro SD/CompactFlash Card, 160 MB/s, Adapter Includes USB Type-C to Type-A cable (LRW500URBAMZN)

UGREEN Revodok Hub





It is five port hub has a port HDMI 4Ka charging port USB C PD de 100 W, a port USB 3.0 y two USB 2.0 ports. It is necessary to note that the HDMI output of the hub will not work if the USB C port of your device does not support video streaming. Provides up to 100 W power via USB C charging port and supports 4K resolution up to 30Hz backwards compatible with 1080p. Its price on Amazon is 18.74 euros.

UGREEN Revodok Hub USB C HDMI 4K Adaptador USB C a USB 5 en 1 con 100W PD Carga Compatible con MacBook Pro Air M2 M1 iPad Pro Air iPhone 15 Plus Pro MAX XPS 17 Surface Pro Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra S23 S22

Amazon Basics suitcase with trolley handle





When trips are constant and long on many occasions, a briefcase to carry documents and a laptop is an important choice, as is comfort. This suitcase with wheels It is perfect for professionals. It has an easy-access front pocket with several compartments for items such as pens, notebooks and business cards.

Of course, the compartment reserved for laptop up to 16 inches is padded to ensure your safety. It also has a telescopic handle with lock and a very light design that allows it to be put under the seat on planes and trains. Its price on Amazon is 48.69 euros.

Amazon Basics Laptop Briefcase with Quick-Moving Wheels and Accessible Front Pocket, Fits up to 16-Inch (40 cm) Laptops, Black

Crucial X6 1 TB Portable SSD





This portable SSD has a storage capacity of 1 TB, with a 800MB/s read speed. Its dimensions are so comfortable to take anywhere that it fits in the palm of your hand and only weighs 39 grams. Has a 10 Gb/s transfer speed and connects via USB 3.2 Gen-2 Type C to Type C cable.

Crucial X6 1TB Portable SSD – Up to 800MB/s – PC and Mac – External Solid State Drive USB 3.2, USB-C – CT1000X6SSD9

