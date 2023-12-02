The best Nintendo Switch games will make us smile after the stress of work or a difficult week. Nintendo Switch has an incredible catalog of video games and we are, as always, delighted to show you a new window to explore.

Explore new terrain within the video games that the Big N offers us, and in this case those titles that They fit perfectly as the best options to spend a weekend of fun and escape from the stress and routine of work or studies. Going through others that have been considered among the best in the history of the console.

From Ruetir.com we wanted to offer you a list of a couple of titles that will undoubtedly make your day much more pleasant and you will enjoy the weekend both alone and in company. Do you dare to try some?

Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Surely the most “chill” title we have on Nintendo Switch, and it is that New Horizons Take the experience of immersing yourself in an incredible simulation to another level. Create the villa of your dreams and meet very interesting and incredible characters who will give you unique missions and important encounters to progress in this fantasy world. It is one of the most played and searched games in Nintendo Switch today, and a perfect option to enjoy on weekends.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

The game that has perhaps laid the most solid foundations for the Nintendo Switch since 2017, and the Mario Kart franchise has always been outstanding but with this title it has been even more so. Essential to play in company or on your own, This wonderful Super Mario racing game will immerse you in countless hours and hours of fun to distract you for a while during the weekend. The stress of work takes a couple of swings and throws shells at everyone you catch.

Super Smash Bros Ultimate

Nintendo’s definitive fighting game, which has served to bring together the most emblematic characters of the most special sagas of the Big N. A legacy etched in fire that has allowed us to enjoy great characters, mythical stories and incredible encounters. This game is perfect to distract yourself for a couple of hours fighting on your own or inviting whoever you want to share this little piece of your day with you.

Super Mario Wonder

Wonder could not be missing from this list. The latest Nintendo gem described by many as the best Mario in 2D perspective in history, It is a “must play” title and one that we at Ruetir.com analyzed and made a complete guide that you cannot ignore. Dare to explore the Flower Kingdom with everything you have, whether alone or accompanied. Enjoy the weekend!

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Tears of the Kingdom is that perfect title for get lost in the vastness of Hyrule for hours and even days. An adventure to enjoy in single player mode, but that you can share with the person or people you prefer. An ideal title to spend a quiet weekend at home, especially now that the cold is coming. We leave you our analysis of the game and the complete TOTK guide for Nintendo Switch.

Pikmin 4

Pikmin 4 is an ideal title to make you laugh and get your exploratory streak. Remember that weekends are for clearing your head and taking some time for yourself.. With this title that has been one of the highest rated on Switch so far in 2023, and loved to death by players, we have fun and entertainment guaranteed.

Pokémon Scarlet and Purple

For those Nintendo fans and lovers who long for and adore the essence of Pokémon, we have the latest Game Freak title. Furthermore, after the departure of the Turquoise Mask and the prompt arrival of the Indigo Disk, it is still a good time for you to immerse yourself once again in Paldea.

WarioWare: Move It!

Nintendo’s latest big release will make you move your body and enjoy a multitude of challenges without barely leaving your living room. WarioWare: Move It! perhaps it is not the best game in the Wario franchise, but it is a very lively and entertaining title that will make you have a lovely time.

Sea of Stars

For the most passionate RPG lovers, Sea of ​​Stars is surely the most revealing indie game of 2023, and it has great potential to be on the lists as one of the best games of the year. If you love difficulty, pixelart design and a return to the origins of the classic RPGs, then you don’t need to look any further. With this game you have plenty of weekends.

Special Mentions

Hollow Knight

Stardew Valley

Xenoblade Chronicles 3

Fire Emblem: Engage

Splatoon 3

