2023 has been a very intense year in the general video game panorama. In fact, it has been so incredible and special that we have considered it logical to create a special article for you, the community that encourages us to continue making content day after day, about the best Nintendo Switch games 2023 according to the Ruetir.com team. In fact, some of these games currently make up the list of the best Switch games in history to date.

That said, and wanting to open a window to the best games that it has left us Nintendo For our favorite console, we encourage you to join us while reading this article and leave us a comment at the end of it.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom as one of the best Nintendo Switch games of 2023

Obviously this list would not be faithful to the respect of the Nintendera community if we do not have Tears of the Kingdom occupying the first position. Being a title that has left us an indescribable feeling in our little gamer hearts. In our analysis and complete guide you can learn much more about the game. Do you agree with the title appearing on the list?

Super Mario Bros Wonder

Super Mario Wonder It has been one of Nintendo's latest gems that has put a cherry on the cake to a year that has already been incredible. Wonder It has been one of the great surprises at the end of 2023 and at Ruetir.com we have left you a complete analysis of this gem and a complete guide with some key sections of the game.

Super Mario RPG

Super Mario RPG It has been another of the great joys that Nintendo has left us for this year 2023. The remake of The Legend of the Seven Stars It has not gone unnoticed among fans, and it has certainly been a breath of fresh air for Super Mario video games on Nintendo. Being an adaptation of the classic work that only came out of Japan years ago, today thanks to the remake we have been lucky enough to revive this story with updated graphics, new extras and a captivating story that will involve us for hours and hours of fun.

Super Mario RPG Analysis

Pikmin 4 continuing the list of the best Nintendo Switch games 2023

Probably one of the most unique and original Nintendo titles in 2023. Pikmin 4 has managed to position itself as one of the best valued by the press and by the Nintendera community itself. The game has had such an impact that it has been nominated in several categories in the The Game Awardsmanaging to achieve a great impact among players during 2023. In fact, it has served for the Nintendo franchise to climb positions within the “hierarchy” of sagas that structures the Great N. If you have played it, we invite you to leave us your opinion on the matter, and if not, here you have our analysis.

Sea of Stars

Sea of Stars is probably one of the most important indie titles of 2023. Despite being a multiplatform game, it is on Nintendo Switch where it reaches its full potential and gives us a much more personal gaming experience. It is inspired by the 16-bit classics and manages to take us on a journey to the past of video games while telling us a unique story that is woven through hours of fun and depth in this unique RPG on the market.

Sea of ​​Stars tells us the adventures of 2 solstice brothers with the power of the sun and the moon. With incredible graphics and gameplay for its style, it is certainly an unforgettable title in 2023 for Nintendo Switch.

Metroid Prime: Remastered

And to give a final touch to this article, we have Metroid Prime Remastered. An impressive gem to further chisel the legacy that Nintendo Switch is leaving in the video game industry. In fact, this remastering goes far beyond what it means to be a remaster title, since the game itself is almost a remake.

The reflection of the lights in the settings, the enemies, the gameplay, the character design and everything, They make Metroid Prime Remastered a more than recommended game to obtain for your Nintendo Switch this 2023.

Analysis

Special mentions of the best Nintendo Switch games 2023

In this special corner of the article we leave other titles that we also found important for Nintendo Switch. If you make sense in the comments, we can add more important Nintendo Switch games to this list:

F-Zero 99 Octopath Traveler 2 Fire Emblem Engage The Indigo Disk – Pokémon Scarlet and Purple Bayonetta Origins Red Dead Redemption Blasphemous 2