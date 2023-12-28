The director of Dragon's Dogma 2 apologizes for the long wait before releasing the RPG, but says his best ideas were the result of “lack of sleep”; He credits fan support for making this game a reality.

Capcom prepare Dragon's Dogma 2 for PCSteam Deck, Xbox Series X|S y PS5 como sequel of Dragon's Dogma, but its director recently commented on where his ideas for the RPG and development time.

The first game took a while to find its audience, but it became a popular one. The first attempt of Japanese studio creating an open world RPG After successes like Monster Hunter and Devil May Cry has taken him to where he is.

But with the sequel arriving in March 2024, its developers seem to want to look for more expansion and even add ideas that would not have worked in the first game.

As we read in GamesRadar+, through the latest issue of Play magazine Hideaki Itsuno himself took some time to talk about the original game and what he hopes to achieve as soon as it is released; also how he came up with this whole game.

“I really wanted to be able to create a sequel right after (the original game) came out, so I'm sorry I kept everyone waiting,” he said. director de Dragon’s Dogma II.

“I'm very grateful to see so many fans appreciate the quality of the game and support it for so many years. That they support it so much – inside and outside of Capcom – is certainly something that helped push the project to fruition.”

What you have done take into account great prestige in Dragon's Dogma among Capcom fans and from the fantasy genre has been its familiar concept of swords and sorcery. On the outside, it looks like a standard fantasy RPG, but it has weird concepts that make it a compelling, action-packed experience.

Capcom video games like Dragon's Dogma II leave their mark

Along with deep combat mechanics that reward experimentation and taking risks in combat, it is coupled with a robust system for creating protagonist characters and adventure companions.

The Pawn system allows you to evolve companions and share them online for others to have in their party, allowing Pawns to gain new knowledge in adventures their creators have not yet seen.

Overall, Dragon's Dogma was a Open world action RPG intelligent and exciting, that is why its sequel seeks to continue building a greater adventure on those basic pillars; with new vocations and a deeper narrative focus.

According to Itsuno in Play Magazine, it takes a lot of time and energy to flesh out the concept of the sequel, which has a world almost twice the size of the first. This meant that no idea – not one – was left out.

Best Xbox Series X accessories you can buy

If you have an Xbox Series X, these are some of the best accessories you can buy to get the most out of it.

See list

“We had multi-day sessions where the team came up with ideas for things that could happen in the game and the funniest ones were always the ones people came to when work kept us up late into the night,” said the director of the game. game.

“When we were going to implement those ideas, we left out the question of 'can we really put something that stupid in the game?' and we put in as many as we could.”

The game also comes to PC with RT and its latest gameplay was very attractive, although its fans are concerned about a key aspect of the saga.

It seems that the best ideas of Dragon's Dogma 2 have been the result of “lack of sleep“from director and development teamWill users value them?