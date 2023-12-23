In the final stretch of the year, we continue reviewing the best games of 2023. After having seen the best multiplayer games, those on Nintendo Switch or Android, it is now time to see which ones have been the best horror games of 2023 for the editorial staff of HobbyConsolas. And this year is particularly difficult, because 2023, overall, has been one of the best years we remember in the industry.

If we talk about horror games, things get complicated, because 2023 has been (again) a very good year for the genre. In fact, two of the six GOTY nominees at The Game Awards they were horror titles.

It is a good thermometer to gauge the average quality of horror games in 2023. We have seen everything: planets infested with aliens, a madman with a chainsaw, terror understood as art, and, of course, bloodthirsty zombies.

The greatness of the remakes in the horror genre is also striking. Years ago they were synonymous with ''scare'' (in the bad sense) in areas such as cinema, but things have changed a lot.

In this report, we highlight the 10 best horror games of the year, according to our criteria. Titles like Sons of the Forest, Ad Infinitum, The Outlast Trials, Paranormasight, Killer Frequency, Lethal Company or even indie Dredge.

It hasn't been easy, but these are the best horror games of 2023. Do you agree with our selection?

Best horror games of 2023, according to HobbyConsolas:

The Texas Chain Saw Massacre

Developer: Sumo Digital. Plataformas: PS5 / PS4 / Xbox Series X|S / Xbox One / PC.

The move may not have gone so well with Friday the 13th, but this time Gun Interactive has managed to an asymmetrical multiplayer game at the height of the circumstances. The Texas Chain Saw Massacre is a remarkable horror experience faithful to the Leatherface films.

It is not a perfect game, but over the months it has been updated with new maps, characters and cosmetics, all of them based on the Texas Chainsaw Massacre franchise, which have made it one of the best horror games of 2023. If you like slasher movies and Dead by Daylight-type games, give it a chance. It's on Game Pass.

Analysis of The Texas Chain Saw Massacre, a “catch-catch” with extra guts

Aliens: Dark Descent

Developer: Tindalos Interactive. Plataformas: PS5 / PS4 / Xbox Series X|S / Xbox One / PC.

I'm a big fan of the Alien series, and I usually get quite a bit of a “wow” when a new xenomorph game is released. However, with Aliens: Dark Descent we find ourselves facing one of the surprises of the year, and confirmation that we must follow in the footsteps of the French studio Tindalos.

Basically, we are faced with a tactical action game, in the purest XCOM style. It's not as terrifying as Alien Isolation, but the sensations generated when your four marines are stalked by the xenomorphs is unparalleled. Special mention for its great setting and sound section.

Analysis of Aliens: Dark Descent, a military ride in the hells of Lethe

Amnesia: The Bunker

Developer: Frictional Games. Plataformas: PS5 / PS4 / Xbox Series X|S / Xbox One / PC.

Generally, the games in the Amnesia series are real nightmares come trueespecially Amnesia: Rebirth, released in 2021. On this occasion, Frictional Games opts for a setting of complete loneliness, in a bunker in the middle of the First World War.

We are a French soldier, who is being stalked by a terrible creature. Is it real or just a figment of our imagination? Furthermore, this installment of Amnesia innovates with a semi-open world and randomly generated experiences. It's not the best in the series, but it is very good.

Analysis of Amnesia: The Bunker, concentrated fear

The Dark Pictures: Switchback VR

Developer: Supermassive Games. Platforms: PS VR2 (PS5).

The Dark Pictures Anthology franchise has become a reference for narrative horror, something that continued with The Quarry. Taking advantage of the functions of PS VR2, Supermassive is committed to a more frenetic, arcade-style game, although with chilling moments. Pass our face near deformities? Yes. Mannequins that move when you blink, got it!

The general tone is that it is more like The House of the Dead than another installment in The Dark Pictures series, but it has many moments that are uncomfortable and scary, even if only in the meantime. You shoot everything that moves, exploring its scenarios on rails and immersing yourself in this virtual reality tunnel of terror, which deserves to be among the best scary games of 2023.

Analysis of The Dark Pictures: Switchback VR, Arganda's new train, which neither whistles nor runs, but scares the whole gang

World of Horror

Developer: Panstasz. Plataformas: PS5 / PS4 / Nintendo Switch / PC.

One of the strangest (and terrifying) experiences of 2023. World of Horror is one of those surprises that you don't expect, and that could become your new obsession… if you accept its proposal, of course. We have recently analyzed it in its version for Nintendo Switch.

With a good handful of designs that seem typical of Junji Ito, a 1-bit aesthetic, and bizarre situations (turn-based combat, an interesting plot and random events), World of Horror consolidates itself as one of the most unique and special horror games of the year.

Analysis of World of Horror, a terrifying and addictive journey to the past of adventures with a roguelite flavor

Layers of Fear

Developer: Bloober Team / Anshar Studios. Plataformas: PS5 / Xbox Series X|S / PC.

It must be recognized that Bloober Team is one of the most talented studios for making horror games. Now they are working on Silent Hill 2 Remake, but before they have offered us a reinvention of their Layers of Fear franchisewhich until now had three titles.

It is not a sequel as such, nor a remake of the original. Layers of Fear is a reboot of the saga, which brings together the best moments of the two main games, with the technical improvements of Unreal Engine 5 and polished mechanics. Art has never been so terrifying, right?

Analysis of Layers of Fear, a comprehensive edition of tortured souls

Dead Island 2

Developer: Dambuster Studios. Plataformas: PS5 / PS4 / Xbox Series X|S / Xbox One / PC.

The wait was almost endless. dIt took more than ten years, but it was worth it. After moving from studio to studio, it finally saw the light of day a few months ago, courtesy of Deep Silver and Dambuster Studios. It may not be as long as we expected, but Dead Island 2 is deadly fun.

And we fall short with this definition. Dead Island 2 is a hurricane of terror, viscera and black humor, which keeps us glued to the controls for 20 hours. It has fewer survival mechanics than the first, but it makes up for it with more horrible zombies, spectacular weapons and a map set in Hell-A… or Los Angeles.

Analysis of Dead Island 2, the resurrection of zombie action

Dead Space Remake

Developer: EA Motive. Plataformas: PS5 / Xbox Series X|S / PC.

The creators of Star Wars Squadrons They have given us a lesson on how to make a good remake. We were afraid when Electronic Arts announced a remake of Dead Space, a space horror game that is in the hearts of many gamers. And now we can only dream of new deliveries.

Dead Space Remake is a continuing bow to Isaac Clarke's original story on the USG Ishimura, but it introduces enough improvements (not just on a technical level, either) to make it feel fresh and stimulating. It's even scarier than the original, so you're all warned. One of the best of 2023 in horror games.

Analysis of Dead Space, a remake so good that it scares

Resident Evil 4 Remake

Developer: Capcom. Plataformas: PS5 / PS4 / Xbox Series X|S / PC.

We could spend hours debating which is the best remake of this year. Some will opt for Dead Space, and others for this majestic Resident Evil 4. Capcom learned from its experience with Resident Evil 3 Remake, and now offers a more polished, spectacular and respectful remake with the original.

What's more, it is even said that Resident Evil 4 Remake is superior to the original. He accompanies Leon Kennedy through a remote Castilian village, while discovering the secrets of a dark sect. And be careful, what the Mercenaries, the VR mode and the DLC starring Ada Wong They also have their own.

Analysis of Resident Evil 4: this remake has “earned” its place on Olympus

Alan Wake 2

Desarrollador: Remedy Entertainment. Plataformas: PS5 / Xbox Series X|S / PC.

We end up with one of the best games of 2023, which could very well have lifted the GOTY award. Yes, Alan Wake 2 is not only extraordinary, but it is possibly superior to the original (which was a masterpiece), and stands out as Sam Lake's most brilliant work to date.

This sequel is a true survival horror, with much more terror than the original, a well-defined plot, characters with hooks like Saga Anderson, and an exciting future for next year (two expansions will arrive). Of course, Remedy, please release editions in physical format.

It is a brilliant survival horror, but also the new graphical ceiling of the generation: analysis of Alan Wake 2

With this we come to the end of our review of the best horror games of 2023. If you are a lover of the genre, or are discovering it, be sure to expand your library with the best horror games of 2022. You can also discover the best and worst titles in the Resident Evil saga, which is one of the greatest exponents of the genre.

What are your best horror games of the year 2023? Perhaps your choices do not coincide with ours, but what is clear is that it has been a good year for the genre, which is approaching, once again, a golden and unforgettable age.