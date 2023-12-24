One of the biggest missed opportunities in video games has been not being able to enjoy a sequel to Sleeping Dogs. The title of Square Enix It came into our hands in 2012 for PS3, Xbox 360 and PC, offering a great open-world alternative to the GTA saga.

The plot put us in the shoes of Wei Shen, a police officer infiltrated in the triads in hong kong city and who did not mince words when it came to handing out blows. One of the strong points of the work was the possibility of performing spectacular hand-to-hand combat sequences, including unique knockout animations with the setting.

We could discover all the alleys of the Asian city, assault moving vehicles, participate in illegal races and discover all kinds of activities. All these proposals will sound very familiar to fans of the franchise. True Crime, because in essence we are facing what would be the third game of the IP. The work done by United Front Games was insanely good and it shows in the good focus on the details that we can see in the user's video or Knightz or.

For example, if we get stuck with the car, Shen will break the windshield and exit through the front if you need it. If we run into an NPC and throw whatever they are carrying in their hand, they will pick it up without a problem. What's more, if we steal an object of their property, they will pursue us until we recover it. On the other hand, a damaged car that is smoking will cause pedestrians to cough as they inhale the gas.

All these details are just a touch of the excellence that the game achieved, although unfortunately its sequel Triad Wars It was canceled in 2016. If you want to get your hands on it, you can take advantage of the Steam Winter Sales and get it for only 2.99 euros.

In VidaExtra | GTA Online's Arena War has become the setting for the most epic and crazy car theft in history

In VidaExtra | Do you remember how GTA IV was announced? It was at E3 2006 and with Peter Moore who had the mega bombs tattooed

In VidaExtra | I have been waiting for this car to arrive in GTA Online for more than ten years and I can finally have it. Police vehicles now available!