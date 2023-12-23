The year 2023 has been full of authentic great games. It doesn't matter where you have experienced them, whether on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC or Steam Deck and ROG ALLY, many of them have surely touched your heart. Because surely they are between the best games with story mode of 2023.

And there is nothing better to excite us than a good story. Therefore, among all the avalanche of great releases that we have had this year, now it is time to review which have been the best stories experienced within these new video games.

We collect the best narrative games or games with a brilliant story mode of 2023. Below you will find all kinds of experiences ranging from the most intimate, to epic plots and even some of the most original we have seen in a long time.

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Many would not expect a superhero game to be here, but Insomniac Games already warned with the first title in this saga and with Marvel's Spider-Man 2 any possible doubt has been ruled out. What a great story this game has told us!

And Marvel's Spider-Man 2 is much more than facing Venom or Kraven. The game creators continue to offer a much deeper insight into what it means to wear the mask. Peter and Miles' personal tensions and dilemmas are portrayed perfectly.

Analysis of Marvel's Spider-Man 2

Baldur’s Gate 3

Baldur's Gate 3 is an absolute marvel and a game that we didn't think was possible. It accomplishes everything it does, but especially at a narrative level it can blow your mind. Larian Studios offers so many possibilities that you may even feel overwhelmed.

The story flows thanks to the player's decisions and behaviors, which can lead to an innumerable number of different situations. Roleplaying is a pleasure and anything can shape a story very different from what another player may have experienced. For that reason alone, it deserves to be among the games with the best story of 2023.

Analysis of Baldur's Gate 3

Storyteller

We couldn't leave Stotyteller out of this list. How could we not do it if this game is precisely about creating stories? Using a comic aesthetic with touches of medieval illustration, this game straddles the line between improvised storytelling and puzzle solving.

Through a series of characters and extensive resources at your disposal, you can bring countless stories to life. You build your own plots and the results are as varied as they are fun to witness. A truly stimulating and different indie.

Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty

Few games have followed such a particular path as Cyberpunk 2077but after more than two and a half years since its launch, it can be said that the game has reached the goal as CD Projekt Red assured back in 2020.

Phantom Liberty has served to close the game in a great way through a narrative expansion that does not focus on the content for the endgame, but rather seeks to offer something more differential. It may not be a new game as such, but it deserved to be on this list. And you also have it in an Ultimate edition that came out in December, with the DLC included.

Analysis of Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty

Dordogne

We return to the field of independent games with Dordogne. In this tender title we will travel through one of the most beautiful regions of France to live Mimi's story, while we re-experience all her childhood memories.

making use of beautiful hand painted watercolor illustrations, Dordogne makes us live a calm experience, made to be enjoyed with time while we try to discover the secrets of its protagonist's family. A game with the scent of summer.

Octopath Traveler 2

One of the most anticipated Japanese RPG sequels in recent years came to become more and better of a formula that many fell in love with. Octopath Traveler 2 has once again won over fans with a plot full of characters.

And each of them presents very varied stories, which are sometimes intertwined in a fortuitous way. Square Enix manages to convey the JRPG epic with many of thembut it also leaves room for more mundane and intimate moments, which we found to be a great creative decision.

Octopath Traveler II Review

Starfield

We were born late to explore the oceans, but very early to conquer space… Until Starfield arrived! Bethesda has finally launched its long-awaited “open space” RPG game, managing to conquer millions of players. Part of that success lies in its history.

The creators of Skyrim and Fallout give us an ambitious plot where exploration, wars between factions and the void of the universe intertwine to form a speech that has convinced us amply and that justifies a New Game + in a very original way.

Starfield Analysis

Sea of Stars

The JRPG has always treasured great stories as a genre and an ode to it was no different. The fantastic tribute that Sea of ​​Stars has represented has not been content with showing off great design and gameplay, but has also told us an adventure that left its mark.

The story of the Solstice Warriors catapults Sabotage Studio as a company full of good ideas and narrative resources. The purest values ​​such as friendship resurface in a script full of very special moments and unforgettable characters.

Sea of ​​Stars analysis

Diablo 4

A game so focused on giving the player constant dopamine might not have stood out in terms of narrative, but that is precisely why Diablo 4 has been so popular: because surprise us for good with its story.

Blizzard wanted to tell a much better structured plot than Diablo III and without so many pretensions. The result is a relentless chase to Hell itself where we have been able to meet one of the best villains of recent years. ¡Salve, Lilith!

Diablo 4 analysis

A Space for the Unbound

Adolescence, Indonesia, pixel-art and a journey where the protagonists must discover themselves… That's how much A Space for the Unbound offers, a work that seems made for those players looking for something different.

As we dive into this plot set in the 90s We will learn about the most personal stories of many characters, getting to explore them more closely as if we were in Inception, Christopher Nolan's acclaimed film. Without a doubt, another of the best games with the best narrative of 2023.

Final Fantasy XVI

The great JRPG of the year has brought us a new dose of Japanese epic, but also a change that signals great maturity. Final Fantasy XVI seeks to win over fans with a much darker story… and it succeeds.

While it is true that it is not perfect in all its aspects, The touch of Game of Thrones and the adult themes manage to convey a new experience within a saga that does not seem to show signs of fatigue so far. Clive stars in a truly special and spectacular story.

Analysis of Final Fantasy XVI

The Cosmic Wheel Sisterhood

The Spanish studio Deconstructeam already made its potential clear with The Red Strings Club and now that it has arrived The Cosmic Wheel Sisterhood have decided to throw themselves headlong into the representation of a narrative experience that transcends space and time.

Responsibility, identity, feminism… There are many themes that The Cosmic Wheel Sisterhood addresses and it does so with great success as we live an adventure starring the witch Fortuna. Are you joining the coven?

Análisis de The Cosmic Wheel Sisterhood

Star Wars Jedi Survivor

The same as The Empire Strikes Back, this sequel once again gives us everything we ask for in a second part: new features, improvements and much more content. Star Wars Jedi Survivor has pleased fans by continuing the story of Cal Kestis.

Although its start is a bit slow, once it reaches the speed of light, the plot of this installment leaves us with authentic moments to remember and presents us with extremely charismatic characters. Living a new galactic adventure is something one cannot say no to.

Star Wars Jedi Survivor analysis

Alan Wake 2

Playing Alan Wake 2 you may find yourself asking yourself “What the **** is going on?” and that is one of the aspects why we have fallen in love with the game so much. The sequel tells a story where tension is constant and links perfectly with previous Remedy games.

With inspirations from Twin Peaks, True Detective and the Resident Evil remakes, Playing Alan Wake 2 is a rollercoaster of emotions that you can't miss for anything in the world. We will only say that this game has one of the best moments of all of 2023.

Analysis of Alan Wake 2

What do you think of our selection? Other games that could also appear here would be The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom, Song of Nunu: A League of Legends Story or Oxenfree II, for example. What stories did you like the most in 2023?