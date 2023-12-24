2023 has been full of major launches within the video game industry and from that extensive list, PlayStation 5 has had a few that are already essential on the Sony platform. Today we review the best PS5 games.

Although the current generation has had a hard time getting started, this year 2023 has served for PS5 to finally demonstrate everything that a console of its class can give us. Those who have made the machine shine Sony There have been a few games that you absolutely have to enjoy. We are talking, of course, about the best PS5 games of 2023.

After intergenerational games like God of War Ragnarok or Horizon Forbidden West, PlayStation has prepared a great exclusive to show off muscle and third-party studios have already begun to bet entirely on the next-gen.

The result has been ambitious games with great technical power and really attractive approaches. 2023 is coming to an end and at Hobby Consolas we wanted to review all these PS5 games to leave you with the best of the best.

Today we look back to collect the best games for PS5 that this great 2023 has left us. We have great AAAs, exclusives that take away the hiccups, GOTY winners and much more. Load up the DualSense, there's a lot to play.

These have been The 10 best PlayStation 5 games in 2023, according to HobbyConsolas:

Baldur’s Gate 3

Developer: Running Studios Gender: Dungeons & Dragons based role

We start with the GOTY. Baldur's Gate 3 has conquered the video game industry almost by surprise. It was a title that started from a two-year early access and on top of that addresses a niche genre, so imagine how good it is that it has sneaked into the more “mainstream” sphere.

Baldur's Gate 3 is the definitive role-playing game, that title that you wouldn't expect to exist due to its immense depth. Hundreds of playable and narrative possibilities, unique options never seen before and a care so palpable that it makes it impossible not to applaud Larian Studios.

Analysis of Baldur's Gate 3 for PS5

Final Fantasy XVI

Developer: Square Enix Gender: Role / Action / Adventure

After a few years, a new numerical installment of one of the reference Japanese role-playing sagas has arrived exclusively for the Sony console. Square Enix has done the rest with a spectacular blockbuster. Final Fantasy XVI is pure show.

The new game in the saga is committed to a much more mature plot and with a playable twist towards hack & slash that marks distances from the classic turn-based combat system. The result is a work to match, full of dazzling moments where the action is overwhelming and that is why, even with irregular details, it deserves to be among the best PS5 games of 2023.

Analysis of Final Fantasy XVI

Sea of Stars

Developer: Sabotage Studios Gender: JRPG

And for the most nostalgic we have also had more classic JRPGs. Sea of ​​Stars is the best indie of 2023 for many and they are not at all wrong. If you enjoyed the Japanese role-playing game of the 90s, you can't miss this game.

With a story as emotional as it is original, plenty of references to classics like Chrono Trigger, a combat system that takes the best of games like Super Mario RPG, and a unique style and grace, Sea of ​​Stars is a must-see experience for any fan of the genre. .

Sea of ​​Stars analysis

Marvel’s Spider-Man Spider-Man 2

Developer: Insomniac Games Gender: Open world action adventure

The darling of PlayStation has been none other than Marvel's Spider-Man 2. The long-awaited sequel to Peter Parker and Miles Morales has brought us Venom, which more than justifies enjoying this open-world continuation as spectacular as any superhero movie. .

However, Insomniac has not settled and has incorporated a number of improvements and content with Marvel’s Spider-Man 2. Moving from network to network is a true marvel and New York is growing in quality and quantity. All accompanied by great character development.

Analysis of Marvel's Spider-Man 2

Lies of P

Developer: Round8 Studio Gender: Soulslike / RPG

It wasn't a lie. The Korean studio Round8 Studio has made it clear that Lies of P was much more than a Bloodborne imitation. This new soulslike takes the story of Pinocchio to transport us to a steampunk world with all the good things we have seen in FromSoftware games.

Lies of P is an excellent student of the Japanese company and after many attempts by other developers, this soulslike is established as the best outside of those created by the Dark Souls and Elden Ring team. Good ideas and fantastic mechanics go hand in hand.

Analysis of Lies of P

Horizon Burning Shores y God of War Ragnarok Valhalla

Developer: Guerrilla Games and Santa Monica Studio Gender: Adventure / Action / Roguelite

The PlayStation Studios DLCs have also been pleasant surprises for gamers. Horizon Forbidden West y God of War Ragnarok. Horizon Burning Shores arrived exclusively for PS5 showing how good they are at Guerrilla Games.

This DLC has expanded the story and world of Aloy. We have lived new adventures after a year (something that is always appreciated) with moments that made clear the technical power that PS5 can demonstrate. This has just begun.

Análisis de Horizon Forbidden West: Burning Shores

On the other hand, God of War Ragnarok Valhalla has been established as one of the most unexpected and enjoyable content of 2023. Kratos returns to his old ways to make his way through Valhalla and be able to (finally) forgive himself.

This roguelite mode is more than a simple addition to add hours of gameplay. Its story will bring a smile to the biggest fans of the saga and offers a refined combat with more than one novelty. The best? God of War Ragnarok Valhalla is completely free.

God of War Ragnarok Valhalla analysis

Resident Evil 4

Developer: Capcom Gender: Adventure / Action survival horror

Capcom does not fail. Resident Evil 4 was a masterpiece of action video games and Resident Evil 4 remake has managed to live up to the myth and even surpass him in many aspects. Many said that it was not necessary to remake it, but the company has shown that it knows what it is doing.

Leon Kennedy's adventure through Spanish lands is very faithful to the original title, but Capcom has been able to adapt it to modern times not only graphically, but also with great adjustments and playable improvements that have once again won over fans. Behind you stupid!

Analysis of Resident Evil 4 Remake

Alan Wake 2

Developer: Remedy Entertaiment Gender: Survival horror

And another legendary saga that has returned has been Alan Wake. Remedy has hit the right button this time to deliver a sequel that has amazed everyone who has played it. Alan Wake 2 is one of the must-see movies of the year without a doubt.

The return to survival horror is brilliant not only in terms of playability, but also in setting and technical aspects. Furthermore, you will not be able to do anything other than surrender at the feet of Remedy with Old Gods of Asgard, the heavy metal group that has been brought out for the game.

Analysis of Alan Wake 2

Dead Space

Developer: EA Motives Gender: Survival Horror

And the funk continues. This time we leave the angry townspeople and the paranormal darkness behind to enter an old, but renovated spaceship; because Dead Space remake has been another of the great games of 2023.

EA Motive has given us a great survival horror, very faithful to the original title. Now, Dead Space feels like it always should have. The gore, the tension and a fantastic immersion thanks to a scandalous audiovisual section make this remake one of the first gems of 2023.

Cocoon

Developer: Geometric Interactive Gender: Adventure / Puzzles

Cocoon is another of those indies that you can't miss and we say it rightly, since it is the new work from the creator of two independent legends such as Limbo and Inside. It's time to solve puzzles again in a series of scenarios that fans of seventies science fiction will love.

Without a doubt, Cocoon is a brilliant game that once again demonstrates how good Jeppe Carlsen is at what he does. If you like to hit the coconut, here you have a highly stimulating adventure for all the senses.

Cocoon Analysis

What did you think of the best PS5 games according to HobbyConcolas? Are you missing any? This has been a year FULL of impressive titles and it has been difficult to decide between so many. Which have been your favorites?

If you feel like delving deeper into the console's catalogue, don't hesitate to take another look at some of our tops such as the best PS5 adventure games or the best games in PS5 history so far.