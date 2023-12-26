The Last of Us Part I can be yours at the best price with the PlayStation Store January offers.

Join the conversation

In PlayStation Store They have already advanced to the end of the year with January Sales on Sony's digital platform, so all PS5 and PS4 players can take advantage of hundreds of offers on a multitude of video games available on both consoles of the Japanese brand. Among them you can find titles such as one of the Game of the Year nominees at a 57% discount, but this time we bring you the best exclusive in the entire history of PlayStation that has also significantly reduced its price.

We talk about The Last of Us Parte I, the brilliant work of Naughty Dog that returned to PS5 after its successful start on PS3 and its time on PS4. In case you have not yet been able to experience this facelift, it is available on the PlayStation Store at its all-time low price, so it can be yours by paying only 49,59 euroswhich means a 38% discount compared to its usual price in the digital store. Thus, you will be saving no less than 39.40 euros if you buy it before next January 6, 2024at which time the promotion ends.

The Last of Us Parte I para PS5 por 49,59€

The Last of Us Part I, the best PlayStation exclusive, at a very attractive price

The story of Joel and Ellie, the situations they face, the characters they meet, the evolution of their relationship and the powerful outcome remain those of the masterpiece that was the 2013 game. None of that changes, The Last of Us Part I breathes through all its pores the same as the original game, we will feel that we are playing the original game accompanied by the chords of Gustavo Santaolalla and the magnificent voices of Lorenzo Beteta and María Blanco. Everything is just as we remember it, but with an exorbitant graphic quality, we commented in the analysis of The Last of Us Part I on PS5.

The Last of Us Parte I para PS5 por 49,59€

Therefore, do not hesitate to Take advantage of this magnificent offer that the PlayStation Store's January sales leave you with and get it for only 49.59 euros before next January 6, when this promotion will end.

Join the conversation