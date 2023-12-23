Imagine this scenario: the snack is ready, the turkey is in the oven, and you are getting ready to enjoy a bunch of games with your siblings and cousins ​​before they start filling your stomach. Great, right? Therein lies the magic of Christmas, you're right about that, but what happens if you discover that you only have single-player games on your shiny new console?

A real nightmare! We know that the true meaning of Christmas is to play video games with your family until you drop, so to keep you calm, we are going to talk to you about several games with which you can have an incredible time taking advantage of their local multiplayer without spending a single peso. So, get ready for hours of fun without spending your bonus.

Without further ado, let's explore some of the free games that you can enjoy at Christmas:

Rocket League

Plataformas ― PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC

Máximo de Jugadores ― 4

Something crucial about games for the Christmas holidays is that practically everyone can enjoy them. One of those that is easy to understand, but difficult to master is Rocket League, because it combines soccer with cars.

Rocket League offers local multiplayer so you can take on up to 3 of your loved ones in fun-filled matches. The objective is simple: drive a car to push a ball and put it in the rival's goal. Of course, this is more complex than it sounds because each team will do everything possible to achieve the same thing: score goals and avoid conceding them. Rocket League is a guarantee of laughter and incredible family times. Give him an oportunity.

Rocket League is a multiplayer party

Fortnite

Plataformas ― PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC

Máximo de Jugadores ― 2

If you are reading this, we are sure that you have heard about Fortnite at some point. After all, Battle Royale is a global sensation and has had unprecedented success that has allowed it to evolve year after year. What you may not have known is that Fortnite has local multiplayer and that it is much more than a Battle Royale.

That's how it is! Fortnite has long given you the option to play with a person sitting next to you. So, before going to dinner you can enjoy some good games while eliminating all the players in your path and winning the game. It's a great way to spend these holidays.

Don't you like Battle Royale? Don't worry! Fortnite has other game modes, although for those you will need another console. However, if any of your cousins ​​bring their Switch or laptop (or if your internet is good enough to use Xbox Cloud Gaming) they can try other modes. For example, Fortnite Festival is a rhythm game that will remind you of the golden era of Rock Band. There is also LEGO Fortnite, a creation and survival adventure in the purest Minecraft style.

Fortnite is now more than a Battle Royale

Brawlhalla

Plataformas ― PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC

Máximo de Jugadores ― 4

Super Smash Bros. is a classic of family gatherings and the holiday season. Sadly, it has 2 huge problems: it is only available on Nintendo consoles and getting a copy can cost you more than $1000 MXN. That doesn't go with our list, but there is an alternative that is a perfect option.

We are talking about Brawlhalla, a multiplatform project that takes the action of Smash and turns it into a free title. Perhaps its game system is less refined than that of the Nintendo exclusive, and the characters do not have the charisma of Mario and his friends, but we assure you that it is extremely fun. With Brawlhalla, great times of fun await you while you push yourself with your family.

It's not Smash but it is fun…and free

Super Kirby Clash

Platforms ― Nintendo Switch Maximum Players ― 4

Kirby is one of the cutest and most well-known characters in the world of video games, so he will surely attract the attention of many members of your family who will want to play Super Kirby Clash as soon as they see that you are downloading it.

This simple and friendly downloadable game is available in the eShop so you can put together an adventure in which up to 4 players can participate. In it you can use tools such as a sword, hammer and lightning to defeat enemies and get rewards that will be used to create weapons. Without a doubt, a game that anyone can enjoy.

An adventure for many Kirbys

eFootball

Plataformas ― PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC

Máximo de Jugadores ― 4

Maybe you don't like soccer as much as we do, but if you live in Latin America it is very likely that more than one member of your family is a die-hard fan of the most popular sport in the world. In that case, it is a very good idea to download eFootball, the free-to-play heir to the legendary Pro Evolution Soccer franchise.

Yes, eFootball had such a disastrous launch that it was classified as a Survival Horror; However, it has received several updates that make it a more than playable experience. Of course, since it is free, the selection of teams is a bit poor, but they are enough to have some good family challenges.

Soccer challenges are part of the Christmas spirit

Destroy All Humans! – Clone Carnage

Plataformas ― PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC

Máximo de Jugadores ― 2

Destroy All Humans! It marked the childhood of many and recently returned with some remakes. If you want to go back to better times, why not give Clone Carnage a try? This independent DLC can be obtained for free and in it you will be able to complete activities in 4 game modes on 6 different maps.

Let's be honest: it's not the best game on the list; In fact, it has received very harsh criticism. However, they say that you can't see a gift horse's teeth. If the game is capable of giving you a few entertaining and nostalgic hours in exchange for nothing, what can go wrong? If you liked Destroy All Humans!, then give it a try.

Note: On PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 this game sells for less than $1 USD.

It's not a gem, but it's not terrible either.

What did you think of these recommendations? Will you try any of these games for Christmas? Tell us in the comments and happy holidays!

