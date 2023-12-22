Since it appeared for the Steam Deck, In deck has become a ROM manager and emulators fantastic with which to play retro games from the Valve laptop. But the incredible growth of this type of device has introduced new protagonists in recent months, so the application has had to be renewed to offer greater compatibility.

Emudeck for Windows

The result is a version of Emudeck designed for install on Windows, which will allow us to manage all the emulators we need in a very simple, visual and automated way. THE key is in a first beta version that is now available to download, and with which you can do the first tests on your ultraportable.

Since it is designed to run on Windows, you can install it on any computer, but the ideal, due to the interface and what it was designed for, is that you use it on devices such as the ASUS ROG Allyany AYANEO model such as AYANEO This is2S or Geek, or in the new Legion Go from Lenovo.

Emulators included

Emudeck is capable of running a large number of emulators, and although they are not included as standard, the installation wizard will take care of downloading and installing them for you, making it a great solution to get everything up and running as soon as possible.

The emulators that you can install are the following:

Cemu (Wii U)

Citra (3DS)

Dolphin (Gamecube and Wii)

DuckStation (Playstation 1)

MAME (Arcade games and more)

melonDS (Nintendo DS) (Standalone)

mGBA (Gameboy, Gameboy Color, and Gameboy Advance) (Standalone)

PCSX2 (Playstation 2)

PPSSP (Playstation Portable)

PrimeHack (Metroid Prime Trilogy)

RetroArch (Retro Systems)

List of RetroArch Cores Used by EmuDeck

Rosalie’s Mupen GUI (Nintendo 64)

RPCS3 (Playstation 3)

Ryujinx (Nintendo Switch)

ScummVM (Point and Click Adventures)

Vita3K (Playstation Vita)

Yuzu (Nintendo Switch)

Xemu (OG Xbox)

Xenia (Xbox 360)

Obviously ROMs, BIOS or any other type of copyright file are not included, so don't ask about it, since everything is on the internet (and Reddit).

Where to download Emudeck for Windows

To start working with this new version you will only have to download the beta published on the official website of the project. Remember that, as it is a beta version, you could find some occasional bugs or errors, but nothing that won't allow you to play your favorite retro games right now.

The download will be a .cmd file that will be responsible for downloading the necessary files and installing the Windows components that you will need for everything to work correctly, so it will be a more or less automated process. You simply have to read the instructions in the command console window that will appear on the screen and follow the indicated steps so that everything runs perfectly. In a few minutes you will have the application installed and working correctly.

