Little can be said about a game that has even been nominated for the 2023 GOTY Awards. Resident Evil 4 Remake is the perfect example that there are two ways of doing things, either right or wrong, and when it comes to giving affection to a development there is no possible space for a gray scale.

In Resident Evil 4 Remake VRjust as it happened in the base game, that passion and taste for the original work leaves us not only with one of the games with the best graphics that we have seen to date in virtual reality, but also a proposal that knows how to move away from typical errors of the middle to avoid as much as possible tainting the original game.

The most impressive virtual reality game

With an identical version in scenarios, cinematics and challenge, compared to what was seen in the game released in March 2023, the great asset of this version for virtual reality is mainly in how good it looks behind the optics of a PlayStation VR2 headset.

Just as it happened in Resident Evil Village, even a point above what was seen there, going through the scenes of a marvel like Resident Evil 4 Remakewith great detail and the possibility of recreating yourself, stopping at each of the goldsmith's jewels that turn out to be from the villagers' household items to the decoration of the castles, the truth is that I can't think of a better way to sit to appreciate how spectacular this game can be.

Converting the action of the game into something malleable in a virtual world means playing with guns and objects, yes, but also giving wings to a frenzy and tension that for a moment has you shooting with the gun at the zombies that come at you from the right, and at the same time you can take the shotgun from your back with your left hand to blast those coming at you from that side in unison. Their shootouts can be much more fun here than in the original game.

It's not just a question of immersion, which obviously adds up to a lot of points, but the difference between the pressure of having a zombie a few centimeters away from you and having to reload at the touch of a button, compared to what the same situation offers in the that it is your hands that must drop the spent magazine, pick up a new one, insert it into the pistol, cock it to prepare the first bullet, and arrive just in time to fire the shot to avoid a blow that is just seconds away from hitting you. the coup de grace

In Resident Evil 4 Remake VR, less is more

However, all this, which could also be extrapolated to other games in the series with the option to enjoy them in virtual reality, is not what I have celebrated the most about this game. Resident Evil 4 Remake VR. This achievement goes to everyone who, because of being faced with a game that was not made with virtual reality in mind, decides to abandon all the cucamonadas that usually result in uncomfortable mechanics that contribute absolutely nothing, and that fall into the bag of ideas shoehorned in because you have to check options in a box.

Flying kicks, jumping through windows, knife-in-hand stealth attacks… All of these actions are performed at the push of a button, instead of resorting to absurd antics with the hands that commonly end up leading to control problems and, therefore, Therefore, they manage to take you out of the experience instead of improving it.





I don't need to bend down to pick things up, or open doors using the handle, or drag levers, or place pieces millimetrically in the right place, and since I don't need Resident Evil 4 Remake VR have that overdose of jokes in your vocabulary to be a great experience, saving them at the push of a button so I can focus on what interests me, on exploration and combat, it becomes the perfect balance between being a great virtual reality game and be a great video game.

I understand to what extent this can be a problem or a negative point for many, but I assure you that the idea, more out of a matter of necessity with respect to the original game than out of Capcom's benevolence, is as successful as it is comfortable and that, despite the The first time you see the camera jump over Leon's shoulder to see the action in third person it can be shocking, in reality it is something that takes a few minutes to get used to, and you will spend hours being grateful.





With a good number of options to avoid dizziness such as tunnel vision, and another handful of tweaks in terms of accessibility and difficulty for actions such as automating reloading or placing a laser sight with which it is easier for you to shoot, Resident Evil 4 Remake VR He makes sure not to leave anyone behind.

An experience that becomes a gift not only for the fact that it is free for those who already have the base game, but also for everything it is capable of offering to those who years later are still looking for the definitive experience of Resident Evil 4.

