If you’re a Disney fan, you’ll want to have your favorite movies in the best format possible. That is, without a doubt, the Steelbook, the deluxe edition in a metal box of your favorite titles. Therefore, if you want to start the collection in the best way, we bring you the best Disney Steelbooks that you can find right now. To say that, for this list, we are going to leave out the Marvel and Star Wars Steelbooks that, although they belong to Disney (like almost everything in the world now) deserve their own section.

Disney has created some of the classics of the most famous films of all time, especially when it comes to animation. Therefore, any self-respecting fan can collect the best jewels in Steelbook format, to admire them on the shelf and see them whenever they want.

The problem of our country is that many of the Disney Steelbooks are out of stock or in versions that do not include the film in Spanish. Sometimes, not even in the subtitles, but don’t worry, we’ll still see what we can do to calm our collecting.

Index

See all sections

The best Disney animation steelbooks

If you are one of those passionate Disney fans, it is best to start your collection with one of the timeless classics.

Fantasia, Steelbook version, the Disney and Mickey classic

Nothing better to inaugurate the collection than this limited version in Steelbook format by Zavvi. It is exclusive, it is the English version (but in this case it does have Spanish audio) and with only 3000 units published.

You can still find some copies, which won’t be cheap, but if you’re a Disney fan, this is one of their most magical classics in the perfect format.

Snow White and the 7 Dwarfs, lenticular version on Steelbook

Another of Disney’s immortal classics that has received the deluxe Steelbook treatment has been the animated film Snow White and the 7 Dwarfs.

Bring a lenticular magnet in the box, which you can leave on or use, for example, to decorate the refrigerator. Be that as it may, the Steelbook is rare to find and you will have to resort to second-hand. Usually, There are copies on eBay for a price that is not as exorbitant as in other places.

Let me tell you that other classics, such as 101 Dalmatians or Sleeping Beauty, also have a Steelbook version. You can also look for them on eBay, see if you are lucky and there are copies.

Frozen y Frozen II and Steelbook

It is impossible to talk about modern Disney animation and not talk about Frozen (its greatest success) and its second part, Frozen II.

If you want to revisit the songs that drilled the brains of an entire generationyou can find, above all, the second part on Steelbook.

The first is more complicated and you will find it at a somewhat high price, but it cannot be missing from the collection of a Disney fan.

Soul, the musical spirits of Pixar on Steelbook

If you want to get your hands on this beloved Pixar film -yes, we also have it included in our special list from the studio-, you can get the Soul Steelbook.

Although it seemed to go somewhat unnoticed, worthlike (almost) everything this animation studio does.

Toy Story, the best Disney and Pixar saga on Steelbook

Speaking of Pixar, it’s impossible to do it and not have Toy Story appear. Four parts and all good, if that’s not a milestone in cinema, I don’t know what is.

At the moment, It is difficult to get a Steelbook version of some of those parts, which are sold out. There are versions from Italy or Germany if you look, but great care with that.

For example, we do not recommend that you buy the complete 4-disc version of the saga that you can find as an Italian version, because you will come across the unpleasant surprise that some movies are not in Spanish, not even in subtitles.

Putting together the collection will be a milestone and you will have to resort to second-hand, but, at least, you have the fourth part available in Steelbook without any problem on Amazon.

Luca, Steelbook version

The coming-of-age story of the endearing Luca and his friend Alberto, who are hiding an important secret, gets the Steelbook treatment and it’s not bad at all.

It’s not Coco, far from it, but it can still be found to complete your collection.

And where are the rest of the classics, like Monsters SA, Peter Pan, Finding Nemo, Bambi, and so many others?

Well, all of those have a Steelbook version and we would recommend them, if it weren’t for the fact that, again, They are out of stock everywhere and hard to find.

The truth is that Spanish fans of Disney animation who want to collect their favorites in Steelbook format they don’t have it right. Few copies of some editions come out in Spain and those from other countries, as we have told you, may not have the audio in Spanish many times, which makes everything very difficult.

The best Disney Steelbooks in live action

In this section we can find, above all, Steelbooks of their live-action remakes of classics. In recent years, Disney focused on that and we can find…

Beauty and the Beast in live action and Steelbook format

Without a doubt, this is the live-action Steelbook with the most beautiful cover.

This is the film starring Emma Watson and, inside the Steelbook, you can find the film and a sing-along version so you can sing with the characters and get the neighbors mad.

The Lion King, realistic computer version, in Steelbook format

Another classic adapted to a realistic image, by computer in this case, was The Lion King. In this Steelbook version You will also have a “sing with us” option and the Spanish dubbing in Dolbyso you can continue having a good party.

Mulan in Steelbook format

Following the line of remakes, we find Mulan. The film doesn’t add anything new, really, but its Steelbook edition is quite good.

The art that inspires her, imitating watercolor, in addition to a good handful of extrasthey make it a good version if you liked the movie.

Maleficent in Steelbook format

Another line that Disney has followed in its live-action films has been to develop the stories of some of his evil animations more charismatic.

The most recent example is the film of Cruella, played by Emma Stone in the role of the villain of 101 Dalmatians when she was young.

However, that movie is only passable. Therefore, better Angelina Jolie’s Maleficent, with the raised metal letters, outtakes, etc.

As you can see, we have made a selection of the best Disney Steelbooks that you can find right now. It’s a shame that Spanish fans have so many difficulties in getting them.