One of the Disney+ premieres exclusive to the platform is Noelle, a Christmas movie. Leaving children's stories aside but designed as a family film suitable for all audiences if we are looking for an easy comedy with a festive theme. The Kringle Family is the protagonist, a family that brings Christmas generation after generation since they are part of the Santa Claus saga and this Family work has been inherited from one another. Now it is the turn of Nick Kringle (Bill Hader) who must take charge of replacing his father as Santa Claus but he does not believe he is prepared for it and goes on a spiritual retreat never to return.

It will be Noelle, his sister, who will have to do everything possible to bring your brother back and let it do its job. The plot is similar to many others on this list but focused on the comedy of a film that we recommend if you want to see something new or if you are curious about the Disney premiere but which is far from being the best of all parties.

Home alone

There is no Christmas without Macauly Culkin. Kevin Mccallister came into our lives in the nineties and is still a good idea today when we look for Christmas movies. Kevin McCallister is left home alone when his entire family goes on a trip. He will stay home alone at Christmas but will have to face a problem more serious than loneliness: some thieves want to break into the house and must do everything possible to defend the home. All kinds of traps and pranks you will come up with so that thieves cannot cross the threshold of the door and windows. A film that is thirty years old but that is still a good idea today.

On Disney+ we can not only see Home Alone in its original film but also the subsequent sequels. We can see Home Alone 2 in which Kevin McCallister He faces the thieves again while staying alone or Home Alone 3 in which Kevin gives way to Alex Pruitt, an eight-year-old boy who has in his possession a powerful chip hidden in his toy car. Some thieves want to take the car and Pruitt will have to do what he can, while he is at home with chickenpox, to keep them out of the house.

Richie Rich: Christmas Wish

Richie Rich He is, along with Kevin McCallister, one of the characters in the classic films of the nineties. In this special Christmas movie a wish-granting machine will take Richie Rich to a parallel universe where he is not the “king of the house” so he will learn to value your privileges and your daily life as you strive to get everything back to normal in time to celebrate special days with your family.

The Muppets in A Christmas Carol

Dickens's tale is the plot of this film again, although this time it does not star Mickey but rather the classic Muppets. Michael Caine will become Mr. Scooge in what is, without a doubt, one of the best Christmas movies not only for children but for everyone. The Muppets get into the action of the classic story in a credible way and creating a fun and recommended story that we can see on Disney+.

Christmas with the Buddies: In Search of Santa Can

The Buddies are five adorable dogs that we can see in many of the Disney+ movies. Animal lovers have some movies or episodes at Disney such as Space Buddies or Treasure Hunter Buddies. But we also have this Christmas themed special in which the five will travel to the North Pole where they will meet Chiqui Can, Santa Can's sonwho has stopped seeing the meaning of these dates. Budderbal, B-Dawg, Rosebud-Buddha and MudBud will have to help Chiqui Can make sense of the Christmas celebration in a simple comedy to watch with children.

In search of Santa Can

Dogs are once again the protagonists in this 'live-action' Disney+ film, ideal for animal lovers. Released in 2010, a group of talking dogs along with the orphan Quinn and her friend Will must help Santa Claus recover his memory to explain the meaning of Christmas. The message is usually the same as always: recover the meaning of Christmas, remember why Christmas is important, get the gifts back… Although the plot changes and here it is the main dogs and the girls who must achieve it. There is no shortage of continuous and catchy songs, love, solidarity and friendship of the protagonists.

Beyond Finding Santa Can on Disney+ you can also find Santa Can 2: Santa's puppiesin which the puppies will begin to fulfill the wishes of the children of the city of Pineville together with Mrs. Claus.

Beauty and the Beast: An Enchanted Christmas

A short film, just one hour, in which the Disney characters meet again for Christmas. Although Beast doesn't want to celebrate Christmas (It was during this time that she suffered her curse) Bella is excited to decorate the entire castle and have everyone live the holidays with enthusiasm. She will have the help of Lumière, Chip and the others to convince Beast to celebrate with joy but she will have to confront Forte, now an organ, which wants to separate Beauty and the Beast forever. Released at the end of the 90s but an adventure for fans of Disney Princesses and traditional stories.

Nightmare Before Christmas

It serves as a movie to watch on Halloween but it is also one of Christmas essentials. Nightmares Before Christmas cannot be missed year after year despite having been released several decades ago. Jack Skellington wants to take charge of Christmas but he is going to destroy it and only Sally can make him see reason. The classic Tim Burton story It's always a good idea and we can watch it again, full of catchy songs and humorous moments, on Disney+.