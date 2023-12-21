It is surprising that Batman, one of the iconic characters of DC, and therefore of Warner, arrives in his new adventure exclusively on Prime Video. But it is like this: 'Merry mini Bat-Christmas' lands only on the Amazon platform due to Warner's savings policy. Halfway through production, in August 2022, HBO Max began looking for a new home for the production, and Prime Video, which had already acquired the rights to another series, 'Batman: Caped Crusader', took it exclusively.

What is not so surprising is that the final product can boast of extraordinary quality: the Batman films and animated series have been, of a lifetime, the best audiovisual incarnations of the character. 'The Adventures of Batman', which can now be enjoyed on Netflix, can be enjoyed by any of the hero's films, and you will find me enjoying 'The Mask of the Phantasm' or 'The Brave and the Bold' before any of the films. Nolan.

But this 'Merry mini Bat-Christmas' is a real gem. You just have to dig a little into its creative germ to understand it: it is directed by Mike Roth, screenwriter of 'Ordinary Stories' and co-written by Morgan Evans, who worked on 'Teen Titans Go!', from which he inherits his wacky and referential humour. And above all, there is the confessed inspiration in the works of Ronald Searle, a British satirical cartoonist who channeled all the bad drool of cartoonists and writers like Roald Dahl or Edward Gorey.

The result of so much great inspiration (to which are added the voices of people like Luke Wilson as Batman or James Cromwell as Alfred) is a perfect film for these dates. Here, Batman's son Damian faces off against his father's entire rogues gallery (perfectly redesigned for the occasion), in a story full of twisted Christmas spirit and action sequences that the live-action counterparts of Bat-Man would sigh with envy.

