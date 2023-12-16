From some great classics like The Grinch to other essentials that have become hits in recent Christmas movies, like the Spanish film Klaus. Charming and ideal stories to enjoy during these dates.

Klaus

Klaus is probably one of the most beautiful children's Christmas movies that we can watch on any platform. The Spanish film premiered in 2019 on Netflix and is an excellent option to watch as a family and get into the spirit of the holidays, solidarity, and the magic of Christmas. Jasper is a postman who has been punished by his father and sent to a frozen city where no one sends letters. To come back home You must get the inhabitants to send a certain number of letters although everything seems to indicate that this will not happen and that Jasper will have to stay there, far from home.

Everyone is busy fighting, getting along badly. But this will change thanks to the postman, the town teacher (Alva) and the carpenter (Klaus) who will ensure that peace reigns among the inhabitants and that the little ones in the town begin to play together and send letters. Full of excitement and Christmas elements, there is no shortage of toys, fireplaces, and traditions.

The Christmas Chronicles

Kate and her brother Teddy want to film Santa Claus on Christmas Eve but their plans don't go as expected and they end up getting on his sleigh and causing an accident that will put the entire Christmas in danger. The two brothers They will have to accompany Santa Claus and his elves on their adventure. The Christmas Chronicles has a second part, released in 2020. In it, Kate decides to leave home because she doesn't like her mother's new partner. While fleeing she reaches the North Pole and she will see that Santa Claus is in trouble again because of an evil elf.

El Grinch

The Grinch is a green and unpleasant being who hates Christmas, hates the Christmas carols that people sing, hates holidays, hates gifts. The green ogre, played by Jim Carrey, wants revenge on everyone who enjoys the holidays in Whoville and that is why he will try to steal Santa Claus's gifts even though How adorable is Cindy Lou Who? and the rest of his family may make him doubt if he is really as evil and cruel as he seems. A holiday classic that premiered twenty years ago but that we can watch if we are looking for a family comedy. It is probably not the best children's Christmas movie that we can see but it is an option if you want to see a classic. You can watch the original film on Netflix but also on HBO or Amazon Prime Video.

Beyond the classic classic movie that was released in 2000, you can also stream the animated version. The story or plot is the same and introduces us to the curmudgeonly Dr. Seuss who wants to end Christmas because he hates the holidays but who may change his mind thanks to the Christmas spirit of a little girl who will try to infect him. We can see this film on Amazon Prime Video if we look for the animated version.

The Jangles' Magical Christmas

In 2020, Netflix has released one of the most beautiful children's Christmas movies to watch as a family. After a particularly tough year around the world, the film will conquer us and fill us with the Christmas spirit with a story that begins in a toy store. Jeronicus is a village toymaker and where he invents all kinds of gadgets and gadgets. But his notebook of ideas is stolen and this ruins his life and his business, but Jeronicus will be able to regain his enthusiasm again thanks to his adorable granddaughter.

Like Klaus did in 2019, The Jangles' Magical Christmas has all the elements to captivate us and immerse ourselves in the magic of dates, in toys and fireplaces, in the stories told from grandparents to grandchildren. Full of fantasy, illusion but above all a moving film ideal to end a complicated year that makes us seek refuge in Netflix.

Polar Express

One of the Christmas classics for the whole family is Polar Express, a movie released more than fifteen years ago and which earned three Oscar nominations in 2004. A child will embark on a train trip to the North Pole on Christmas night, a snowy night. The purpose of this eight-year-old protagonist's journey is to keep alive the hope that Santa Claus exists just when the illusion of him is already fading. A sentimental journey based on a classic American story that does not bore us or tire us with the clichés or classics of other films of this holiday season. In just over an hour and a half we will do this magical trip in which The voices of Tom Hanks and Nona Gaye will guide us.