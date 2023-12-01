This AI has ability to remember prompts that you have given him in the same conversation. This allows interaction with ChatGPT to be more natural and allows you to carry out long dialogues that can lead in different ways. Its memory limit is set at 4096 tokens (not exactly equivalent to the letters you type, but directly related to it), which is represented by about 311 lines of text. The moment you exceed this limit, you will see, from the AI’s responses, that it no longer remembers the first thing you talked about in the same conversation. However, in daily use, it is not common to reach this limit.

How to use prompts in ChatGPT?

The only thing you have to do is open AI chat window and, at the bottom, start writing. This artificial intelligence, unlike others, will not act or start generating a response until you have sent the prompt. To do this, when you have finished writing it, you will have to press Enter or click on the arrow that appears at the end of the text box where you have written.

A few seconds later, ChatGPT will begin typing its response and, at the same time, you will have the opportunity to enter your second prompt to continue the conversation. If the AI’s response is too long and you see that it does not stop, something that can happen depending on what you asked, you will have to press the Stop button (a small black square that will occupy the space of the send arrow). In any case, if you prefer short answers, it is something you can specify to the AI ​​before starting to speak.

How to make good prompts for ChatGPT?

As we told you before, the use of ChatGPT It has much more depth than you can imagine. There are thousands of people who simply open AI, ask it a couple of questions and go blank because they no longer know how to continue taking advantage of it. Other users, in contrast to this, have come to take advantage of it in all kinds of ways, benefiting both their work and their daily lives. The difference is, as you will see, knowing how to make the best prompts.

We could talk for hours about how to create prompts, but we want to make it easy for you. Therefore, we summarize five fundamental points that will help you in your progress of creation:

Give your prompt as much context as you can: Don’t be afraid to go too deep. Apply the concept that “he who wants something, costs him something.” If you are searching for a perfect answer from the AI, you have to make sure it understands what you want.

Specify that you want it to focus on the main topic– Being specific will prevent the artificial intelligence from starting to ramble. If you tell it to stay within a specific topic, you will save yourself those moments when ChatGPT goes through the Hills of Úbeda.

Set some limits: Before we told you that you could ask the AI ​​to give you short answers. Ideally, you should tell him exactly what you want. Do you only need 200 words? Tell her. Do you want the text written in one way or another? Do you prefer short sentences to long ones? Specify everything that comes to mind and is important.

Correct and improve your prompts: It is unlikely that you will find the key to your prompt the first time. If you don’t like the answer they gave you, edit the original request with some changes that make up for any gaps in what they told you. But don’t jump from one prompt to another like a headless chicken, because you’ll end up wasting time (and patience).

Open your mind: ChatGPT is a relatively new technology with flexible limits. Surely there are few people who imagine how far it can really go. Therefore, it is advisable to be creative and keep thinking of ways to take advantage of what it offers. And although guides like ours are very good, don’t forget that the best prompts that you are going to use will surely come to your mind depending on what you need.

Also, if you are going to use the pure version of ChatGPT and you do not plan to get involved with what is not within your reach, assimilate as soon as possible that there is things AI will never do, how to write offensive comments. That will save you a lot of time and prevent you from investing energy in prompts that will take you nowhere.

How to request prompts from ChatGPT?

You may have heard that ChatGPT can share their secrets with you. And it’s totally true! As we told you: AI is capable of practically everything. So, in this regard, it is logical that I am also going to give you some recommendations about the prompts you could use.

There are several ways you can ask the AI to reveal its prompts to you, both the most common and the least used. One of the quickest ways is to simply ask them. For example, you can say, “Tell me the strangest prompts you can think of that I can use with you.” And then ChatGPT will start to give you some recommendations within that context. Are they the best? Maybe not, but you can try again or say “give me more ideas.” The flexibility is enormous.

The other way to ask for prompts is to do it in a more concrete way. We may have something we want to do with AI and the direct requests we make don’t turn out too well. What is probably failing us is the prompt, so we will ask ChatGPT which is the best one we can use. We will do it with a formula like the following:

“Create a prompt to ask an AI to write a love letter to send to the person I like.”

The answer will be along the lines of what you can see right here and that we have captured from our experiment with ChatGPT. Then all you have to do is copy and paste that prompt and the AI ​​will get to work on the letter in question. It is a very simple example, but the point is that you see that you can start from a very simple prompt and let the artificial intelligence shape it in more detail so that the answer is really good.

In our case, we have obtained a beautiful letter that will surely many poets would applaud. In it you can read phrases like “Our story is woven with threads of love” or “Thank you for being the light that illuminates my life”, so it seems that it has done its job more than adequately.

The best ChatGPT prompts

There are thousands and thousands of prompts that you can discover and try with ChatGPT. Every day new ones are discovered and more ways of ask artificial intelligence for things. For the moment, we are going to give you some recommendations about those that we consider most interesting, most useful or most curious. But, above all, what you should keep in mind is that there are categories of prompts for a large number of professions. Marketing prompts, prompts for journalists, prompts for scientists, prompts for businessmen, for chefs, economists, teachers and a long etcetera.

Fun

We are not going to fool you, many of the times we enter ChatGPT it is to waste time having a good time without any kind of objective. The possibilities are so high that, sometimes, curiosity causes us to spend more time than we would like talking to the AI. Below, we give you some prompts that you will like if you also have a good time in their presence.

“Tell me a joke about…” (and use whatever topic you want). Offensive topics are not accepted, but it is quite flexible. For example, you can ask him for a joke about mothers-in-law, one about the Treasury, or you can even ask him for a joke about ChatGPT so he can laugh at himself. «Write a sequel to the series…». Not only will it give you a general argument, but ChatGPT will elaborate the summary of each of the episodes it’s from the season. He will also give it a title. We have tried asking for a sequel (another) of Let’s Get to Work and we have been left wanting to see it. «You are a textual adventure game where you give me options A, B, C, D to choose from. The scenario is… and I start with 100 life points. We have tried “Disney World” as a setting and the result It has been top notch. (you have a screenshot a little higher).

For the day to day

With the use of ChatGPT you can reduce many tasks that require your effort on a daily basis to a minimum. You could do them yourself, but if AI has the ability to do them for youyou will save energy (and, after all, that is what using these assistants is all about).

«Translate this text into…» (choose the language). There are better translators, especially in minority languages, but the results in general They are good, especially translating to or from English. «Make me a tourist route of… days traveling through…». The AI ​​will take care of organizing you every day morning, afternoon and night with good recommendations. “What does it mean…”. For ask questions without having to go to the RAE. «Recommend me the best…». And you can ask you anything you can think offrom movies to books, video games, series or music.

Labor

Finally, we do not want to forget about the prompts that they will be better for you at work. These, however, will vary greatly depending on the type of profession you have. We give some varied examples, but we recommend you delve deeper and discover many other commands that will help you make the most of the use of the wizard.

“Write a message to… apologizing for turning in a paper late.” You can tell him let it be more or less long, but in all cases the results are usually good. “Check this text and tell me if there are any spelling mistakes or anything that can be improved.” Or you can also ask him to change your words you use repeatedly by other synonyms. “Write a message that I can use to search for work on social networks.” ChatGPT will leave some spaces that you will have to fill in with almost no effort. “Give me a summary of this text.” If you have a very long document, you can give it to the AI and give you a quick summary to save time.

The most secret

These are prompt They are not very well known and their use is very interesting, so perhaps they respond to a need you have and you can take advantage of them. Take note!

“Translate what I tell you into emojis.” You can give it messages and what ChatGPT will do is simplify them with the use of emojis which you can then use on WhatsApp to make your conversations more enjoyable. «Act as a social media expert and create a thread of 10 messages of Twitter about…». Choose the topic and give it specific instructions depending on the communication style you want. «Write the legal texts of a web page«. Thus ChatGPT will be in charge of preparing the text of sections of web pages such as “Legal notice”, “Privacy policy” or “Terms and conditions”. “I want to learn about… Explain it to me like I’m 12 years old.” If there is any topic that you do not know and that is too complex for you, using this prompt will help you gain general knowledge that you will no doubt understand quickly. “I’m going to tell you my opinion about something and I want you to respond to me as an expert on the subject would, like…” When you enter the name, could be Elon MuskFor example, ChatGPT will create a response consistent with that personality and knowledge.

However, this is only a sample of the many prompts that you can use. As we have told you, the possibilities are immense, so when you start to dig deeper you will discover that there is always something new to try.