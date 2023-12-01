This film took streaming platforms by storm about two and a half years ago and represented a small revolution: where did this film come from? Where had it been hidden since its production date in 2014? In any case, ‘Predestination‘ was incredible: a monumental time travel story on a small scale but tremendously suggestive, and that now you have the opportunity to review again on Netflix.

The less you know about it (including the title of the classic story of the genre it adapts), the better. So you can stop reading right now, watch the movie, and come back. But if you want an appetizer, tell the story of a special agent from a government department created in the 1980s to monitor everything related to time travel. He will have to perform a series of backflips to stop someone who is planting bombs all over the country: on one of his trips, in the seventies, He meets a man who tells him a strange story.

More than one reader with a callus will be seeing it coming, especially if they know its source: the story ‘All You Zombies’, by the great Robert Heinlein (known as the author of ‘Starship Troopers’). In fact, Heinlein is referenced several times throughout the film, among other nods that include a very popular song from the 1940s that is basically a satirical synopsis of the film.

And even knowing what it’s about (I know, and I’m looking forward to seeing it again), the great thing about ‘Predestination’ is not its twists, but the bravery of a film that never underestimates the viewer’s intelligence and leaves him in doubt and reflect on what you are seeing, also leaving room for the emotion provided by the excellent performances of Ethan Hawke and Sarah Snook. A true treasure for times of chewy science fiction.

