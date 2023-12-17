He Amazfit T-Rex Ultra It is, right now, the firm's most all-terrain smartwatch, and no wonder. It is made of stainless steel, works at very low temperatures and is submersible up to 30 meters. And the best thing is not that, but that with a single charge it can last almost 2 months on. Not bad, right?

For this reason, there is no doubt that it becomes the offer of the day for all those who are looking for a smartwatch for several years and, above all, one that is the most resistant. The good thing is that now it is at its best price with this Amazon discount.

The most complete and robust Amazfit watch

Amazfit continues to make its way as one of the best smartwatch manufacturers. And the truth is that with its Amazfit T-Rex Ultra it competes against the most premium options on the market, especially those that are designed to be authentic 4×4.

One of the first aspects you may like about this smart watch is its 1.39 inch AMOLED screen with a brightness of 1,000 nits. This feature makes it one of the best alternatives so you can see the screen without problems at any time of the day. Also, keep in mind that it is made of super-resistant 316L stainless steel to make it your perfect adventure companion. And it also has adjustable heels and a silicone strap that absorbs sweat without problems.

It must be taken into account that this premium Amazfit smartwatch is resistant to extreme temperatures up to 70 and -40 °C, as well as humidity, shocks and much more. Hence, it is a true all-terrain watch, as it has proven its durability by passing 15 military-grade tests.

And, of course, it has a sensor to measure heart rate, stress levels and SpO₂, and it can automatically detect up to 25 different exercises. And, in total, it has more than 160 sports modes.

Offline maps and long-lasting battery

Another advantage of this smart watch is its most stable GPS tracking. To do this, it uses L1 and L5 signals to offer more precise dual-band GPS positioning. In addition, it is compatible with up to six satellite systems. On the other hand, you can also use offline maps from the Zepp app.

Its battery life is one of the highlights. For example, with normal use it reaches 20 days on a charge, however, with watch mode it can last up to 50 days on. Depending on how you use this smartwatch, it will last more or less, so you decide which mode you prefer.

Without a doubt, this Amazfit all-terrain watch is one of the most powerful smartwatches of the moment. Hence its price is 469.00 on Amazon. However, you can apply a €70 coupon so you can debut this T-Rex Ultra smartwatch for €399, that is, at its best price. Keep in mind that, in the conditions of the coupon, it says that it is valid until December 18, 2023. So don't think too much if you want to buy this 4×4 smartwatch.