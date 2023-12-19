The first season of 'Reacher' It arrived on Prime Video a bit undercover: it was a series that was based on a long saga of best-sellers that had already had a couple of previous film adaptations, played by Tom Cruise. Who, by the way, had already received his fair share of criticism for having a physique very far from the wardrobe Reacher described in Lee Child's novels. The Prime Video version boasted of having fixed that problem.

And although it arrived without making much noise (beyond a few windows of seedy bars that ended up shattered), word of mouth worked, becoming one of the most talked about series on social networks. Its appeal was as obvious as it was primitive: the series was like an eighties action movie adapted to the new times, but with that dry, direct violence with a protagonist with dry charisma and forceful, who filled his dialogues with one liners and who even had a somewhat old-fashioned philosophy of life.

Jack Reacher is a former military man who now wanders aimlessly around the United States, under assumed names and without settling anywhere. In the first season he was accused of a crime that he had not committed, and in this one he reunites the team of Military Police investigators that he led, when one by one they are dying in especially cruel and inexplicable circumstances.

Nothing that made the first season of 'Reacher' great is missing from the event this time: not even the violence shown (highlight of the three episodes that Prime Video has released so far: Reacher exploding the airbag of a car a kick to knock out the driver) or the curious magnetism of Alan Ritchson, whom we saw play Hawkman in The CW's DC universe. Everything in order, everything as always, everything in the old Reacher style.

Header: Prime Video

