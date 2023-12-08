The ‘GTA VI’ trailer that Rocktar revealed at the beginning of the week may not have left us with too many concrete data, beyond a year that allows us to give free rein to speculation. But we do have a couple of minutes full of winks, tributes and easter eggs that tell us a lot about what we can expect from the game in terms of plot and setting. These are some of the juiciest.

First brand spotted





The world of ‘GTA’ parody brands is abundant. The first one we see, on the side of a truck, is Patriot, the beer that debuted in ‘GTA IV’.

The little hair





The first graphic shock that we get is the appearance of Lucía (and Stefanie, the correctional officer, as it says on her identification): the lighting and the detail of her face is impressive. And above all, her hair, one of the most realistic we have seen in a game.

Marine life





This shot is impressive not only because of the boat, but also because of the marine life that can be seen beyond, semi-transparent underwater: dolphins and a shark.

The Nine1Nine





We can see a plane with a sign that says “Nine1Nine Vice City – Why do a sixty-nine when you can do a nine one nine?” It may be the typical nominal perversion of the ‘GTA’ universe that refers to a real nightclub: the E11ELEVEN in Miami.

royal buildings





These magnificent buildings on the right are pure Miami, and they are real: they are a block of towers with a hole in the roof, that is, the twin towers of 500 Brickell, on Brickell Avenue.

dirty photos





In the impressive (due to the variety of characters’ bodies and styles) shot of the beach, did you notice the high-voltage photo they are taking on the shore of the beach?

Boats equal to vice





The boat race or chase is an unmistakable nod to ‘Miami Vice’, the legendary eighties series that served as inspiration for the original ‘Vice City’. In that same plane you can see containers from a couple of shipping companies that appeared in ‘GTA V’: Bilgeco and Jetsam.

Where to





Very briefly, on the highway map we see directions to Kelly County (possibly the game area beyond Vice City), VCI Airport (we met it in ‘Vice City’ as Escobar Airport), Catalan Boulevard and Stockyard Downtown.

Motaza





This impressive bike appears to be a variation of the Nagasaki Carbon RS, a bike that was only available in the collector’s edition of ‘GTA V’, although in a different color. By the way, this area seems to be the Rockstar version of Miami’s Wynwood neighborhood.

Dolls of Destruction





This guy’s t-shirt at the strip club lists several cities in the ‘GTA’ universe where this hypothetical fictional rock group has passed through (because there is a real group called that): Liberty City, Aldernety City (‘GTA IV’ ), the three cities of San Andreas and Vice City.

Let’s go to Haiti





You know what those purple scarves mean: gangs of Haitians. So maybe they or their equivalents will return in this ‘GTA VI’. Later we will see someone with a red scarf around their neck, like the Cuban bands from ‘Vice City’.

Miami for real





More than a spectacular aerial shot to show off your map, this shot is proof that the Vice City of ‘GTA VI’ is identical to the real Miami. Specifically, to the Biscayne Island area and its toll booths that control the entrance.

Everything here





One of the most talked about shots in the trailer due to the large amount of details and hints it contains. To start is the iconic boardwalk of ‘Vice City’, where we can see the Ocean View where Tommy Vercetty stayed and the Boardwalk Hotel (inspired by the authentic Colony Hotel in Miami). At the Dixon Hotel we see flags of Peru and Haiti, underlining the importance that the bands will have in the game. And the cars: the Cheetah that was inspired by the Testarossa, the Pfister Comet, the Carbonizzare and other equivalents of real cars in the purest ‘GTA’ style.

To infinity





Another shot that lets us see the immensity of the ‘GTA’ map, where we distinguish an area that may be the equivalent of the Florida Keys. ‘Vice City’ seems to be just the beginning of the terrain to explore. Watch out for the airship at the top: it is based on the real airship that watches over the area to prevent drug trafficking.

More luxury





The swimsuit displays the SN logo, which corresponds to Sessanta Nove, the luxury clothing brand we met in ‘GTA V’.

Social networks





It’s unclear how networks will work in ‘GTA VI’, although it appears they will play an important role. At the moment, the golden follow button reminds us of Snapmatic, the Instagram parody that plagued ‘GTA V’.

Alligators for a walk





This image of an alligator entering a store is not exactly unusual in the real Florida, which makes one think of all kinds of confrontations with the good number of feral animals that populate that area of ​​​​the United States.

Florida people





Watch out for this idiot running in front of the police. It is uploaded to an account called Planet Leonida Man. If Leonida is the equivalent of Florida, it must be taken into account that a “Florida man” is an inhabitant of the state who carries out illegal or insane acts. So the typical fauna of Florida seems not going to be restricted to alligators. There are plenty of examples scattered throughout the trailer.

Decorate your vehicle





Beyond another thunderous behavior of a Florida Man, what is interesting about this plan is the customization of the vehicle: a personalized vinyl and a Rideout Customs label, which will undoubtedly offer car customization possibilities.

With hammer blows





Of course, a reference to the meme of the woman from Los Angeles who attacked her neighbor with a hammer. And be careful, the video is ‘Live’: will that detail have a real impact on the game’s social networks?

Do not think





Perhaps fans who are saying this week that ‘GTA’ is just political incorrectness with no satirical message would do well to take a look at this advertisement for a pharmaceutical product: “Angstipan, America’s Favorite Dissociative,” which heals emotions. In the fine print, beware of the warning: “the sudden urge to think could be life-threatening.”

The weasel returns





Weazel News is the parody in the ‘GTA’ universe of Fox News. A man turns his car over after dinner and speeds away. Attention, journalism! Later we will see another clip from Weazel News, covering the attack by a biker gang.

The Florida Joker





Perhaps the most recognizable meme of all those that have appeared in the trailer, and paradigm of the Florida Man concept. It is a tattoo model who was arrested on numerous occasions and tattooed his face, inspired by Jared Leto’s Joker. The reference here is obvious. In the shield in the background you can see the reference to another county, Vice Dale, which adds to those we have already seen of Kelly, Blaine and Leonard.

Righteous Slaughter





This guy’s t-shirt refers to a ‘Call of Duty’ style game that appeared in ‘GTA 5’. This appears to be a sequel or expansion, as you can read ‘Blood Ops’ next to the title, in obvious reference to the ‘Black Ops’ sub-saga.

More brands





A lot of brands that we already knew here: eCola, Benedict Light, Barracha and Logger beers, and Phat Chips. And Pißwasser, but without alcohol: Nein.

red tulip





This car that Lucía and Jason drive is a Tulipan, which you won’t know unless you frequent ‘GTA Online’.

Do not say it





In bed, Lucia and Jason swear fidelity and ask each other for trust. If you are a ‘GTA’ veteran you will know that it is a perfect call to bad weather and tragedy.

Petty and the heartbreakers





In this obvious nod to the opening of ‘Reservoir Dogs’, the couple enters an Uncle Jack’s liquor store. Among the many stickers that adorn the doors is one that says Petty Forever, a clear tribute to the recently deceased Tom Petty, whose song ‘Love Is a Long Road’ is heard during the trailer. The song is from 1989, so even though ‘GTA VI’ takes place in the present day, it seems we’ll have nods to the quintessential ‘Vice City’ decade to give and take.

