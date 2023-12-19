In September, NASA brought back from space a time capsule from the beginnings of the solar system. Two months later, he still hasn't been able to open it. What is happening with the OSIRIS-REx mission and the Bennu asteroid sample container?

The asteroid Bennu and the OSIRIS-REx spacecraft. Bennu is a potentially dangerous asteroid whose origin dates back almost to the formation of the solar system, 4.5 billion years ago. The OSIRIS-REx spacecraft arrived at the asteroid at the end of 2018. After orbiting it for 505 days, it approached by extending its robotic arm to collect samples from its surface. The samples were sent to Earth and landed in the Utah desert in September 2023.

A dedicated building and a container that does not open. The OSIRIS-REx mission capsule was transported on a military plane to Houston. The container of rocks and dust has since been located in Building 31 of the Johnson Space Center, which was specially built to store and recover the Bennu samples without contaminating them.

The NASA team carefully manipulates the container by inserting their gloves through a box pressurized with nitrogen to avoid alterations to the samples. Although they began to dismantle the container the same day the capsule arrived, they were unable to open it because two screws had become stuck with the dust spread during the mission.

Two screws stuck in the TAGSAM. To collect samples from Bennu, the OSIRIS-REx spacecraft arm blew nitrogen onto the asteroid with a complex mechanism called TAGSAM (Touch-and-Go Sample Acquisition Mechanism). Although some powder samples were stuck to other parts of the capsule, most of it was sealed, as planned, in the TAGSAM sample container.

The container was secured with 35 screws. NASA successfully removed 33, but there are two others that could not be removed with tools approved for use in the glove box. The agency's engineers are developing new tools to open the container without contaminating the rocks, which they hope to achieve in the first quarter of 2024.

Taking advantage of every last gram. There are believed to be about 250 grams of material in the sample container. The mission team managed to collect 60 grams outside the container. There was black dust and Bennu regolith on the capsule's avionics, under a protective aluminum cover.

The study of the samples revealed the presence of water and a large amount of carbon, the largest proportion of carbonaceous material documented in a minor body, including terrestrial meteorites. As for traces of water, they were trapped in the crystalline structure of clay minerals, which is how water is believed to have arrived on the early Earth.

Most samples will be stored for years. Even with the samples found outside the container, the $1.16 billion OSIRIS-REx mission has demonstrated the value of collecting samples from Bennu. These rocks contain clues to the origin of the solar system and could possibly answer questions about how our planet originated.

It will be a few weeks before NASA can access the container and analyze the samples to compare them with those from the asteroids Itokawa and Ryugu, visited by the Japanese Hayabusa missions. Even so, 70% of the samples will be stored for future analysis several years from now, when new techniques exist to analyze their clues about the solar system.

