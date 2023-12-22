Two years have passed since the volcanic eruption of Cumbre Vieja on the island of La Palma and NASA has published a new image in which it compares the before and after of the region covered by lava during those almost three months of eruption in 2021.

An eruption to remember. The Cumbre Vieja volcano erupted on September 19, 2021 after more than a week of seismic activity that put area residents and experts on alert. For weeks the volcano was expelling lava that slid along the slope. The tongue of lava reached the coast at the end of the month, creating a new platform on the coast.

The lava left hundreds of destroyed buildings in its wake, including houses and schools, in addition to other damages; but it also claimed a life in the month of November. The effects were also noticeable in the landscape and ecology of the environment. The lava tongue ended up covering 12 square kilometers and the sulfur turned the local forests yellow.

The eruption lasted for more than 80 days and ended on December 13.

Before and after. In the images you can see the inhabited area on the slopes of the island as well as the site where the volcano is located. The first image was taken in February 2016 and shows us the landscape five years before the Cumbre Vieja eruption.

The photograph below was taken on August 18 of this year, shortly before the second anniversary of the start of the eruption. These two years have been time for the reconstruction of some infrastructures to begin, such as the roads that can already be seen in the image crossing the solidified lava desert. The vegetation, which is already sprouting little by little in the environment, cannot be seen in the image.

Another element that stands out in the image is the crater of the volcano, Tajogaite (it is the name given to the new volcano formed by the last eruption). In the image you can see the white color (more like yellow) caused by the remains of the sulfur released by this event.





Images taken in February 2016 (above) and August 2023 (below) showing the change caused after the Tajogaite eruption between September and December 2021. NASA.

From orbit. It is not the first time that NASA offers us images of La Palma and the eruption of its volcano. During the eruption, the space agency published, among other images, those captured by the Operational Land Imager (OLI) on board the Landsat 8 satellite. Those images allowed us to see the lava in incandescent red tones as it gradually approached the coast. Atlantic.

The images were captured from the International Space Station (ISS) by astronauts aboard it. It is common for NASA to publish the almost always impressive images captured by the ISS astronauts. These are usually captured with the numerous digital cameras, DSLR or similar, that the station crew have.

An archipelago marked by volcanoes. The physiognomy of La Palma is marked by the volcanic eruptions that made it emerge from the sea and that have shaped it over millions of years. The northern area was the first to emerge from the waters, but volcanic activity later moved to the south of the island.

The eruption in Cumbre Vieja is an example of this. Located in the southwest of the island, the new volcano now rests while many work below to return normality to the surrounding populations. A normality that will be different in any case from that of 2016.

