Suara.com – Exciting news for fans of seaside life and sports. The packaging is entitled Porsche Sprint Challenge Indonesia. With a review of supercar vehicles, beautiful beaches, as well as the continuity of the event which took place three times in a row.

Quoted from the Antara news agency, visitors can watch the Porsche Sprint Challenge Indonesia race for free. The method is at Grandstand A.

Then paid tickets are available at prices starting from IDR 300,000 and ticket holders have access to the paddock for three days.

Apart from racing, the Posche Sprint Challenge presents a series of entertainment that pampers visitors. The national band “Radja” and several local artists will perform at the Mandalika Seru Party on December 9.

The Mandalika Circuit was chosen because the race track, which is located in Central Lombok, West Nusa Tenggara, has been proven to hold World Superbike (WSBK) and MotoGP from 2021 to 2023.

This recognition was also obtained from Dorna Sports as the owner of the WSBK and MotoGP racing events and Superstars Motorsport as the promoter of the Porsche Sprint Challenge Indonesia.

“We use consultants from Italy. We have resurfaced this circuit three times. So the asphalt on this track is the best in the world. Dorna yesterday said this is the most beautiful circuit in the world with the best asphalt,” explained Maya Watono, Director of Marketing and Tourism Programs at InJourney.

The Porsche 911 GTS comes in five variants: 911 Carrera GTS with rear-wheel drive Coupé and Cabriolet, 911 Carrera 4 GTS all-wheel drive Coupe and Cabriolet, and 911 Targa 4 GTS all-wheel drive (PT Eurokars Group Indonesia via ANTARA).

This touring race will not only be held once, but three times, namely on 8-10 December, 12-14 January and 26-28 January 2024.

The races will consist of a Sprint Race for 30 minutes and an Endurance Race for 45 minutes.

Currently, 10 Porsche 911 GT3 Cup units have been prepared at the Mandalika Circuit and are ready to compete quickly for the first round of the Porsche Sprint Challenge Indonesia.