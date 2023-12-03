The iconic British group wanted to record an adaptation of The Lord of the Rings but Tolkien denied it.

The novel of fantasy of J.R.R. Tolkien also caused a sensation among the members of the most important rock and roll band of all time. Although the work saw the light in the fifties, it did not become popular until the following decade in which it broke out considerably, consolidating itself as the most important fantasy work in history. The trilogy was echoed throughout the world and had a notable influence on the most important cultural movement of the time, the Hippie movement.

The work that narrates the story of the One Ringin which a hobbit is chosen to save Middle Earth from oppression and darkness, delved into the minds of the hippies who demonstrated against the tyrant authorities in favor of peace and freedom. Tolkien’s stories impacted fantasy like no other work had. He changed the perception of the genre, proving to be a very serious, deep and complex literary style, materializing fantasy novels as something important and far from the conception that existed about this literature.

Furthermore, inevitably influenced in many branches of art such as music. Some groups of the time such as The Beatlesalready mentioned, They were enthusiastic about Tolkien’s worlds. Others directly showed their fanaticism in their own creations such as Led Zeppelinwhat They incorporated references to the novels in the lyrics of their songs. The image of these groups was also slightly motivated by the mythological and elvish aesthetics, which the artists added to their costumes.

The truth is that, although it was more evident in the sixties, the imprint of The Lord of the Rings has lasted to the present day persisting in popular culture thanks to the adaptations that have been made in cinema, in series or even in some video games where great success has also been accumulated.

The iconic British group wanted to record an adaptation of The Lord of the Rings but they were not allowed

The acclaimed filmmaker Peter Jacksonnotable for filming the best film adaptation of the trilogy of The Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit, es besides the director of the recent Beatles documentary called The Beatles: Get Back (2021). In it, numerous unreleased video pieces that have shown how the group created the legendary album Let it Bereleased in 1970. In addition to giving the public more than two and a half hours of original recordings by the band, The director confessed to the BBC an anecdote that he had discovered during this work.

The story tells how The four English geniuses wanted to create a film adaptation of Tolkien’s novel, but he denied them the rights. being reluctant to the idea of ​​bringing his work to the big screen. At the end of the sixties the group’s producer sent them a copy of The Lord of the rings while the band was in India on a trip.

The novel fascinated artists so much thatalthough the attempt never materialized, They came to propose the idea to the writer. The most shocking thing of all was that the band members themselves wanted to star in the film and they already had the characters assigned to each one: John Lennon would play Gollum, Paul McCartney would play Frodo, George Harrison would play Gandalf and Ringo Starr would stay with Sam..

The history It seems almost like a fable, but It is so real that they had even chosen a director for the filming, none other than Stanley Kubrick.. At that time, around 1968, this filmmaker had already triumphed on the big screen with films like 2001: A Space Odyssey (1968)and the most surprising thing is that the director was attracted to the project.

Jackson’s films have gone down in cinema history and along with the original novels They have become a religion for lovers of Tolkien’s storiesso it is almost impossible to imagine an adaptation different from the one created by the New Zealand director. But to think that there was a possibility of a movie based on The Lord of the Rings directed by Stanley Kubrick and starring members of The Beatleswho would also make the soundtrack, it is at least striking.

