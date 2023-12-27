The Bear

Actor Jeremy Allen White reveals very interesting details from the third season of the series The Bear.

In the first season of The Bear we saw how the protagonist named Carmy (Jeremy Allen White) starts working in the restaurant and tries to impose his style in the kitchen on the rest of the employees. While in the second, the plot focuses on Carmy trying to open a new restaurant. But… What will happen in the third?

Now actor Jeremy Allen White has revealed that they will start working on the series very soon and how the new episodes will be more similar to the first season.

“I'll tell you the truth, I think they've written a couple of scripts. I haven't read any. I know that in January I will spend a lot of time meeting with some chefs. I think there will be a set menu that will be for the restaurant in season three. And I know. I'm going to start preparing that menu with different chefs and cooking and trying to prepare myself to do more of those things in front of the camera.”

“We all prepared a lot before the first season of The Bear. I went to culinary school and spent a lot of time in restaurants and stuff. And then for the second season, a lot of it was about setting up the restaurant. We're together, so we don't cook much. But now, in the third season, I think we are going to return to that functional kitchen atmosphere that we had in the first one.” Jeremy Allen White told Variety.

The Bear series is available on Disney Plus and Hulu. You have to remember that it is highly recommended because it puts you fully in the kitchen of a restaurant. Do you like it as much as we do? Leave me your comments below in the opinion section.

