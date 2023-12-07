AMD has predicted that the market for chips for artificial intelligence (AI) applications will have a volume of $400 billion in 2027. And it aims to get a good piece of this pie, although it will not be easy. NVIDIA currently accounts for close to 80% of this market and nothing seems to indicate that its dominant position will be altered in the short term. In fact, his business is going from strength to strength, as confirmed by its financial results during the third quarter of the current fiscal year.

Lisa Su, the CEO of AMD, presented just a few hours ago two GPUs for AI that we have been hearing about for several months, but that until now had not officially seen the light of day: the Instinct MI300X GPU and the Instinct MI300A APU. Their specifications, as we are about to see, are very promising, but there is something that allows these chips to stand out from their competitors: their modular design in which the chiplets call the shots.

Chiplets are AMD’s best asset to compete with NVIDIA

Chiplets are old acquaintances. They came to AMD’s general-purpose processors with the Zen architecture and each of them brings together a part of the CPU logic. In practice they are several different integrated circuits that communicate through high-performance links and that are cohesive in the same packaging. This is the recipe used by the company led by Lisa Su to cook its latest and most ambitious chips for AI.

An eight-GPU Instinct MI300X platform has performance of up to 10.4 petaflops according to AMD in FP16 operations

The Instinct MI300X GPU is an absolute beast. At least it is on paper. And it brings together no less than eight HBM3 memory chiplets totaling 192 GB and another eight with 5 nm lithography that contain the GPU logic. This hardware coexists with 256 Mbytes of Infinity cache and is being packaged using the most advanced hybrid technology that AMD has right now. All this sounds good, but the most shocking thing is that these chips have been designed to work in groups of eight.

A platform of eight Instinct MI300X GPUs for generative artificial intelligence applications totals 1.5 TB of HBM3 memory and has, according to AMD, a performance of up to 10.4 petaflops in FP16 operations. It is chilling, although we must not overlook that this is what this firm promises us, so it will be interesting to see if its performance is as expected in a real use scenario. In any case, AMD ensures that an Instinct MI300X chip is between 1.3 and 2.4 times more powerful than an NVIDIA H100 GPU depending on the usage scenario we face.

On the other hand, the features of the Instinct MI300A APU are also impressive. It is important that we do not overlook that it is an APU, so it combines the logic of a CPU and a GPU in the same package. It stacks eight HBM3 chiplets on top of which contain the GPU and CPU logic, although they have less capacity than those of the Instinct MI300X GPU, so it settles for 128 GB. AMD claims that the performance of this APU is also superior to that of NVIDIA’s H100 chip, but the company led by Jensen Huang has already presented its H200 GPU. And it will arrive in 2024. The swords are raised.

