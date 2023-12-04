A couple of years ago, in Xataka we were talking about the “reign of FP” and how it is possible that there are NOW more offers requiring vocational training than university studies in job offers. We told how this educational model has gone from being associated with “mediocre” students and seen as a second course of its sister the University, to becoming one of the main engines of the country’s economy and a fundamental tool for youth employment.

Things have changed since then. And for the better. FP is already well established as a great door to the labor market. In fact, students taking it have seen an increase of 500,000 people compared to 10 years ago. The reason is found outside, in Europe, which is already fighting to attract our vocational training students.

The data. The number of students does not stop growing. In fact, enrollment has increased by 43.3% in the last five years and young people have a higher employability rate than university students. Almost 83% of VET students find a job before four years, while university students do not reach it before five years, according to the Education Panorama 2023 report, published by the Ministry of Education.

In short: having a university degree no longer guarantees you a future job like before. And more so in view of the data from the State Employment Service, SEPE, which indicates that the unemployment rate drops to only 7.56% among Intermediate Vocational Training graduates and 6.91% among Higher Grade graduates. Or the latest Adecco report, which suggests that 41.3% of job offers are directed to people with FP.

Opportunities in Europe. But FP is not only in demand in our country, but also abroad. In fact, more and more European companies are looking for profiles that have Vocational Training cycles in Spain as studies to hire them in countries such as Germany, Denmark, the Netherlands, France or Belgium, nations hungry for technical professionals given the shortage of labor. work they have. European companies offer between 3,000 and 3,800 euros per month, sometimes with language courses, trips to the destination country or accommodation included, according to ECAC data.

“At the same time as the European demand for Spanish students grows, which in the German case increases by 20% and in the Belgian case by around 17%, the interest of students in going abroad also increases,” explains Juan Francisco Jiménez, CEO. from CEAC FP, in this article from El País. He points out that companies such as Continental Automotive Technologies, POD Int. Personalberatung GmbH, Hofmann, DHL, Cargill, Icl-Ip Terneuzen or Yara Sluiskil are demanding recent VET graduates, due to the high quality of the national educational system.

The tendency. This effective and quick way of meeting the demands of the labor market itself, of finding a job and of having the possibility of continuing with higher studies at the university once completing the FP has made these degrees an increasingly recurrent option for Young. And it is something that the Government supports: in its Plan 2050 report, one of the main priorities is to increase the percentage of the population with vocational training studies from 11% to 17%. To this end, since 2019, the Government budget allocated to FP has increased by 865%.

And this training system will not stop growing because the European Union is working to consolidate the European Education Area, where Vocational Training degrees will be comparable in all European countries. Some German and Danish companies already give this facility to technicians to get them signed.

Because? According to some experts in this article from El Economista, the arrival of new technologies such as automation or AI and the expansion of digitalization have meant that more than one specialization requires new knowledge. But also personnel who can put the knowledge of an engineer into practice. And it is something that technicians from the FP can supply well.

Furthermore, as we mentioned before, in many countries there is a lack of labor in certain productive sectors, especially in Germany, Denmark, the Netherlands or France. And that has opened the door to a fight in these countries to attract Spanish technical professionals.

In what sectors? According to data from the CEAC, the three professional fields where employees coming from FP are most requested are mechanical manufacturing, where senior design technicians and other profiles such as welders are needed. Also the electricity and electronics sector, where everything from experts in installing wiring to senior technicians in electrotechnical and automated systems are needed. And in the computing and communication field, which requires everything from application developers to system administrators.

Imagen: Unsplash (ThisisEngineering RAEng)

In Xataka | Learning to program via FP or studying Computer Engineering: between practicality and a holistic vision