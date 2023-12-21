Teleworking has been established for three years as an efficient workday model in different professional profiles that do not require face-to-face attention with their clients. However, despite proving to be a valuable tool for attracting and retaining talent, there are still senior managers who reject remote work and prefer to return to the traditional scheme based on returning to the office.

The truth is that, after three years of immersion in teleworking, the studies carried out do not provide clear conclusions about the convenience of keeping employees remote or having them return to the office. This has generated friction between both parties, who make decisions based on opinions and beliefs instead of data and certainties.

Now, science is shedding light on the psychological biases that lead managers to reject remote work, even when it could benefit their companies.

Ambiguity aversion bias. Man is an animal of habit, so, in the absence of scientific evidence, he tends to “better bad known than good not known”, minimizing exposure to the risk of any change.

Managers have developed their careers in a face-to-face context, and changing to a remote model implies adopting habits and processes with which they are not familiar, perceiving remote positions as more ambiguous and less desirable, even though both approaches offer comparable results.

Social distance bias. The brain perceives microgestures and non-verbal language subconsciously. This leads to a tendency to trust more people who are physically closer than others who work remotely, no matter how much communication there is in both cases.

This was demonstrated by a recent study from Yale University that has studied brain activity during video calls and has shown that the brain's neural signals are significantly reduced when chatting through a screen. “Zoom appears to be an impoverished social communication system compared to in-person conditions,” said study lead author Joy Hirsch.

This “disconnection” between people causes some managers to not trust their employees and assume that if they are not under their presence they will reduce their productivity.

The sunk cost fallacy. Another common bias in decision-making for returning to the office is the sunk cost bias. This bias refers to making decisions based on what has already been invested in a certain project, without taking into account its current profitability. It's like trying to finish a really bad book because you're already halfway through.

Many companies invested in expensive offices before the pandemic, and accepting teleworking as a valid model could mean recognizing errors in that decision. Some managers cling to offices as “sunk costs”, even when adapting to the new reality would imply lower costs in the medium term for the company, by reducing spending on office space.

