They didn’t warn us and we’re sorry we weren’t able to participate in the event, but the news is tasty and deserves to be relaunched. Last weekend A new motorbike museum was born in Pesaro thanks to Luciano Battisti: there are 216 pieces of great valueboth racing and series.

Battisti was a historic MotoBI rider and a well-known entrepreneur in Pesaro; very well known in Italy and abroad for his great passion: collecting. He had planned to turn his rich collection of motorbikes into a museum open to all, unfortunately he passed away on March 26th at the age of 79, and his family did not betray him.

“A project and a dream of Lucio – is the note from the Tonino Benelli Moto Club of Pesaro – which, thanks to the strength and determination of his family and in particular his wife Graziella and his nephew Enrico, has finally been achieved: un a place where it is possible to breathe in all the engaging passion for motorcycles that was Luciano’s”.

Battisti had been among the founders of the Benelli historical register (he was honorary president) and also an organizer of races: with Paolo Benelli and Goffredo Tempesta he had created the Villa Fastiggi event with the legendary duels between Agostini and Hailwood, then Ago and Saarinen. He had been working on his precious motorcycle collection for decades, among these the four-cylinder Benelli 350 and 500 with which Renzo Pasolini, Silvio Grassetti, Walter Villa, Mike Hailwood and Jarno Saarinen competed from the end of the 1960s to the beginning of the 1970s. And again the Benelli 250 quattro of Carruthers, 1969 champion, the Yamaha 250 and 500 ex Luca Cadalora and Eddie Lawson from the late Eighties.

As Massimo Falcioni reports in the Gazzetta dello Sport, the museum is located in a warehouse of over 2,000 square meters at Villa Fastiggi, outside Pesaro. Here in the new museum headquarters there are now 216 historic motorcycles, many of which are unique pieces.

To those who asked Battisti the economic value of his collection the answer was: “I don’t know what it’s worth and I don’t even care. For me it’s just an emotional issue. Yesterday’s Pesaro, especially through Benelli but also MotoBI and many other more or less well-known companies, represented a culture, a school, created values, professionalism and many of the characters who passed through there then made the Pesaro of today, a piece of this Italy of ours”.

With the Battisti museum, the city of Pesaro expands its historical-cultural proposal of motorcyclingalready boasting the splendid Officine Benelli museum in the site of the former Leone factory (born in 1911) in Viale Mameli, and other historic centers including the Morbidelli museum, the center of the brothers Enzo and Eugenio Lazzarini and others of value.

Battisti’s private collection can be visited upon reservation. For information, you can contact the email address:collezione.battisti@gmail.com.