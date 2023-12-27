In recent days there has been a lot of talk about The Batman 2a sequel to the highly praised 2022 film in production: The Director James Gunn wanted to clarify some very insistent leaks.

Recent rumors reported the presence of some historical villains in the new film: these include Professor Pyg, Scarecrow, Clayface, Hush, Dick Grayson and Nightwing. The new director of DC Studios, however, was keen to deny everything.

The director commented on one of the numerous tweets that reported the rumor, stating that what was said is “a falsehood”. At the moment there are not many details regarding the plot and the characters that will be present in the film, but this information makes the general picture clearer.

The Batman 2 will be made by Matt Reeves e James Pattinson and we know for sure that its production is currently underway: no official information has been released regarding the content of the film and those involved are keen to let us know that the rumors reported are not true.

The film is the sequel to The Batman, a film with James Pattinson released in 2022 which, according to numerous sources, would only consist of the first chapter of an alternative trilogy to the DCEU universe. Part 2 is scheduled for release in 2025.