Basilicata Region: innovative investments and strategic projects are underway to safeguard villages and combat depopulation

The Basilicata Region is facing a critical and at the same time stimulating challenge: preserving the identity and authenticity of its villages, rooted in the history and cultural fabric of the region, while fighting against the demographic decline that threatens their future. In response to this challenge, the Region has implemented a series of strategies aimed at revitalizing these places, promoting a sustainable tourism and countering the phenomenon of depopulation.



One of the most significant moves was the decision to allocate regional funding to projects excluded from support Ministry of Culturedespite the positive ratings obtained by National Recovery and Resilience Plan(PNRR). Circa 18.2 million euros were assigned to 12 municipalities who had presented redevelopment and valorization projects, integrating them with the approximately 26 million already granted by Ministry of Culture to six Lucanian municipalities.

Therefore, there are two lines of action PNRR villages: the “A” aimed at supporting pilot projects for the cultural, social and economic regeneration of small centers at risk of abandonment and abandoned, and the “B” aimed at the implementation of local cultural and social regeneration projects presented by the Municipalities in single or aggregate form. The projects for Line A financed by Regionfor an amount of four million each: “Theater of time” to Aliano, “Historic fortified village of Montepeloso” a Irsina, “Dream & Magic” to Colobraro and “The paths of well-being” in Rotonda (leader of a group of Municipalities: LatronicoSan Severino Lucano, Chiaromonte and Nova Siri) and the villages financed for the B line: San Costantino Albanese (over 747 thousand euros), Moliterno, Maratea and Vietri di Potenza (500 thousand euros each).

Cosimo Latronico, regional councilor for the Environment, Territory and Energy, underlined the importance of these investments for generating job opportunities and making the villages more attractive for visitors and potential new residents. He also emphasized the commitment of regional government in providing the necessary support for the full implementation of these projects, as they represent a fundamental pillar for the rebirth of local communities.

Latronico worked closely with the mayors of the municipalities involved to evaluate the progress of the projects, address any difficulties and monitor the positive impacts that these initiatives have on the territory. In this context, the need to establish a has emerged cooperation closer between the region and the municipalities involved in order to define operational protocols and ensure efficient management of resources. The municipalities involved expressed the need for timely approval of changes to the projects, the definition of a precise timetable and the stipulation of operating agreements. However, it should be underlined that these projects are not limited to mere tourist and cultural promotion: they aim to take care of local communities and to enhance the territories, especially those most marginalized and in need of attention.

“The agreements with the implementing municipalities are being finalised. The projects for the revitalization of the villages serve to create jobs and opportunities for the entire Lucanian territory, as well as making them more attractive. As a regional government, therefore, we are committed to ensuring all the support necessary for their full realization. The Municipalities are acting promptly and with interest in implementing the enhancement actions included in the approved and financed projects. There is an intense dialogue between the environment management and the individual implementing municipalities to define the operational protocols”, declared the regional councilor for the environment, territory and energy, Cosimo Latronico.

The councilor LatronicoFurthermore, he highlighted the crucial role that these places play today, not only as points of historical and cultural interest, but also as a response to the challenges imposed by the climate and pandemic crisis. From resource management eco-sustainable to the construction of new social and territorial models, these projects represent a milestone to raise theanti-fragility of local communities.

The Basilicata Region is moving with determination towards the valorization of its villages, not only as tourist destinations, but as places rich in history and traditions that deserve to be preserved and celebrated. This commitment to a revival of its most authentic treasures promises a brighter future for them unique villagestangible symbols of a fascinating past and a thousand-year-old culture that continues to play a vital role in the region.

