Apple has achieved the stoppage of the ban on selling its Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2 watches, less than a day after coming into force. He will be able to continue selling them at least until January 12, although he has not confirmed if he will do so.

It all started in 2021, when The Massimo company sued Apple for infringing the patent of its sensor that measures blood oxygenincluded in the latest Apple Watch models.

Masimo is a technology company that is dedicated to selling medical devices focused on sports and healthincluding smart watches like the Masimo W1 Medical, or its Sport version.

The judge paralyzes the complaint for infringing patents on the Apple Watch

Last October the US International Trade Commission (ITC) ruled in favor of Masimo, forcing Apple to reach an agreement to pay for the patent, or withdraw its smartphones from sale.

The ban on selling the Apple Watch Series 9 and Ultra 2 watches, the only two models that allegedly infringe the blood oxygen sensor patent, began on December 26. Even so, Apple decided to remove them from sale on its website and in its physical stores on December 21.

This veto only affects sales in the United States., which is where the complaint occurred. Stores that have it in stock can continue selling it, but Apple cannot restock.

As we say, this ban began on December 26. In less than a day, Apple has filed an appeal, arguing that the ban be paralyzed, because measures have been initiated to avoid the patent. The United States Court of Appeals has accepted the appeal, so The ban is paralyzed until January 12.

US Customs and Border Protection will decide that day whether to maintain the veto, or delay it longer until the case is resolved.

Apple has not confirmed whether it will put its products back on sale. watches until January 12, or hope that the complaint is resolved.

Lawsuits for patent infringement are quite common among technology companies. Apple already lost one with Samsung, but it was overturned by President Obama. Current President Joe Biden could have done the same for this one, but he has decided to stay out of it.