In recent days, a 130 kilo bomb dating back to the Second World War ended up in the nets of a fisherman who was working in the Baltic Sea, near the Danish island of Langeland. The fisherman alerted the authorities and the Danish navy detonated the device in a controlled manner after returning it to the sea, 15 meters deep. The operation was conducted following well-tested procedures because it is not unusual for war remnants to be found in the Baltic. Many naval battles were fought there during the Second World War, and at the end of the conflict around 50 thousand tons of chemical weapons and at least 200 thousand tons of ammunition of various kinds, mostly German, were thrown there to get rid of them quickly.

Miners from @forsvaretdk have blown up a 130kg deep-water bomb that a fisherman had caught in the net south of Langeland. The detonation took place at a depth of 12.5m and 3.2km from the coast.#dkforsvar #værdatkæmpefor pic.twitter.com/cH27KygDXn — Defense (@forsvaretdk) December 3, 2023

For decades, not much has been done to understand exactly where these war remnants are located, to verify whether and to what extent they are polluting the water. In recent years, however, they have increasingly become a concern for the countries bordering the Baltic, also because they complicate the installation of gas pipelines and plants for the production of wind energy.

Until 1975, when the “Convention on Marine Pollution by Submersion of Wastes and Other Substances” or “London Convention” came into force, there was nothing internationally that prohibited the abandonment of war material or other materials at sea. waste. As regards the bombs and other weapons that we wanted to get rid of, letting them sink to the seabed was considered an effective and non-problematic solution for security: it was done for technologically outdated ammunition and it was done on a large scale to disarm Germany after 1945.

In fact, despite the defeat of the Nazi army, there were still large quantities of weapons in the country. The Allies who had won the war, namely the United States, the United Kingdom and the Soviet Union, agreed to eliminate them by throwing them into the Baltic, the North Sea and the Atlantic Ocean. It seemed the ideal solution in particular for chemical weapons such as mustard gas, an asphyxiating gas that owes its name to the Belgian city of Ypres, where it was first used in battle in 1915. At the time there were no safe methods and economical to destroy large quantities of dangerous toxic substances and ocean pollution was not taken into account.

From the second half of the 1940s until the early 1960s, hundreds of thousands of tons of weapons were thrown into the sea: either inside barrels or other containers, or on board scuttled boats. No thought was given to the possible consequences and the coordinates of the points where this material was abandoned were not precisely recorded. Furthermore, in many cases the weapons were thrown into the sea not only at the chosen points, but also along the route taken to get there.

The United States made it a rule to choose points with depths of at least 1,800 meters. The Baltic, however, is a shallow sea, the lowest point is only 459 meters from the surface and the average depth is 54 metres: the Soviet navy abandoned ammunition and chemical weapons in very shallow areas.

For years then the sunken weapons were mostly forgotten. The fishermen knew that there were areas where trawling (where nets can be dragged across the seabed) should not be practiced, but accidents occurred due to the way in which the ammunition was disposed of.

For example, in January 1997 the crew of a Polish fishing vessel found in their nets an object weighing approximately six kilos, which apparently looked like a large lump of yellow clay. At the end of the working day the fishermen abandoned him in a waste container in the port: the next day some of them began to feel ill, they had burns whose origin they could not explain and four had to be hospitalized. It turned out that the object they had found and handled, which had meanwhile ended up in a landfill, was mustard gas that had solidified due to the low temperatures of the Baltic seabed.

Only in the last two decades have we begun to worry about the possible consequences of the presence of explosives and toxic substances at the bottom of the Baltic. Some studies have been carried out to try to establish whether the substances contained in weapons, increasingly exposed to water due to the progressive corrosion of the metal containers in which they are found, damage marine fauna, and consequently the health of people who eat fish of the Baltic: toxic substances have been found in some fish and molluscs, but for now the studies are incomplete.

An article published in 2020 in the scientific journal Marine Environmental Research explains that so far there is no news of serious problems caused by submerged weapons, but that it is likely that there are risks that are not yet understood and which may increase with corrosion.

The European Union and NATO have funded various international projects to better locate sunken weapons, discover their state of conservation and the possible consequences of their presence. However, it has not yet been concluded whether it is appropriate to remove them or whether it is better to leave them where they are. On the one hand, recovering them would eliminate present and future sources of pollution, on the other it would require studying new techniques and would probably bring new risks. The only one that can be ruled out is explosions, because naval mines, grenades and other weapons containing explosive substances were thrown into the sea without detonators.

Meanwhile, while awaiting definitive international decisions on the issue, some industrial projects involving the Baltic have had to find local solutions. It happened for example during the construction of the Nord Stream gas pipelines, built to bring Russian natural gas to Germany and sabotaged in September 2022. The issue also concerns the North Sea, where in 2013 to build an energy production plant wind energy at sea, a ship was used for a few weeks to remove sunken weapons which cost 200 thousand euros a day.

In February, Germany launched a 100 million euro program to try to recover and destroy the weapons and the European Commission invited the other countries bordering the Baltic to carry out similar initiatives: this was discussed in September during a meeting international organized in Lithuania.

