All the configurations and other options that you should make in Baldur's Gate 3 so that you get the maximum performance on consoles.

To ensure the best possible gaming experience, we can choose to make a series of graphical and playable settings that we will appreciate in Baldur's Gate 3.

For example, it is essential that we have cross-save activated so that we can enjoy the experience on various platforms and continue where we left off, or know how to deal with the issue of graphical configuration.

However, there are differences between the different platforms, so the configurations are not exactly the same nor are they recommended.

So let's help you choose the best setup for Baldur's Gate 3 and thus get the most out of it regardless of the platform.

The Baldur's Gate 3 settings on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S that you should touch for a superior gaming experience

Cross saved

To perform cross-save, we must first link the game accounts with the accounts of each of the platforms.

You must go to your favorite browser and enter the official Larian website. There, log in with your account or register if you don't have one.

Once inside, you must go to the “account” and enter the “linked accounts” options. Here you must link each of the accounts of the platforms on which you want the save or cross-save to exist.

Start the game on the main platform you use most in the game, then go to the game options and scroll down to make sure the “cross save” is checked.

Then with this you can go to the rest of the platforms on which you would like to continue the game with respect to the main platform and go to options and activate the “cross save” issue.

Graphic settings

On consoles you will not find many graphical configurations in this regard but for example you can activate different Hz modes and variable refresh rates as long as your television is compatible.

To do this, simply go to your settings. Xbox, then to “general”, to “television”, and you will see all the options you have available. You must activate auto HDR and the Dolby Vision theme.

Also in the video settings tab, you can choose the performance theme to activate or deactivate it, preferably you should have it activated so that 60 fps per second is reached.

PlayStation 5 An optional performance mode is offered that targets an improved 60fps from a lower resolution.

On the other hand, it has the same graphic options as Xbox consoles so you can activate the Dolby Vision theme, HDR and more.

As you can see, it is essential that you have the cross-save issue activated and can touch the video configuration options that you have available on the console.

