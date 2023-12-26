Marvel proves that there is a hero who is a worthy successor to Doctor Strange's legacy in the MCU.

Doctor Strange was absent for most of Endgame

Join the conversation

Although Doctor Strange is the only person who has been in charge of assuming the role of Supreme Sorcerer of Marvel in it UCM, this hasn't always been the case, at least as far as comics are concerned. There is another magic wielder who is officially destined to claim the title for himself in the nearest future. And with the comics of the Avengersconfirming that it fits perfectly into that task, there is no reason to explain why Marvel Studios films should not take the same path.

Marvel proves that there is a hero who is a worthy successor to Doctor Strange's legacy in the MCU

Doctor Stephen Strange's origin story is the same in both the comics and the MCUsince the accident that led to Stephen Strange to question his entire life until the path taken to adopt magic as a way of life. But unlike the comics, Doctor Strange lost the title Supreme Sorcerer before Wong in the UCMafter being a victim of the snap of Thanos. And even if he were to regain his title, it is more than likely that he would lose it once again to someone who recently did his debut in UCM.

in the comic Avengers Assemble: Alpha #1los Avengers they face Doom Supreme, the definitive version of Doctor Doom who has traveled to different universes, absorbing the power of his versions while forming Marvel's most impressive team of villains. During his travels, Doom Supreme has witnessed almost every imaginable version of every hero that has appeared in history. According to Doomthe vast majority of sorcerers who have claimed the title of Sorcerer Supreme are consistently three people: Doctor Strange, Agamotto y Clea.

Doom Supreme He tells Agamotto that he has a motivation to kill the Supreme Sorcerers from other different realities. Plus he likes to do it in horrible ways that are specific to them as people, and names Strange, Agamotto y Clea as the three main ones that kill most frequently. The idea of Clea can assume the role of Sorcerer Supreme is not new, as she recently filled the role after the Death of Doctor Strange story arc.

While that may have been shocking to some entities in the universe, this comic confirms that Clea being the Sorceress Supreme is not only normal, but it's almost a constant in the Multiverse.

Taking into account the frequency with which Doom Supreme meets Cleawho has become Supreme Sorceress across the entire multiverse, it is more than likely that she will play that role in the future of the UCM. Even more so if we have his recent appearance in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

The comic Avengers Assemble: Alpha #1 It is now available.

Join the conversation