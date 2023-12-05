Logitech has launched a new version of its Astro headset range to include a series of features that will meet the needs of the most demanding gamers and streamers. And the new ones Astro A50 X They surprise again with a dock that acts as an HDMI switch with which they can be used with either a PS5, an Xbox Series X or a PC.

Index

See all sections

Headphones with graphene

The Astro have always been characterized by offering a forceful sound, with very good bass and a quite striking sound. I have always found them to be quite comfortable headphones for gaming, and their excellent features have made them a favorite of many renowned streamers. This new version takes another leap in quality, and now includes some 40 millimeter graphene drivers in diameter that were already released in other Logitech models (the G Pro X 2) and that now officially arrives in the Astro line.

The freedom of playing wirelessly

As always, these Astro have wireless connectivity so you can forget about cables forever, with technology Lightspeed to obtain the best performance, although It also has Bluetooth to be able to connect them to your mobile phone or a Nintendo Switch. That is, you will be able to connect it to everything.

Connected to everything at once

The star of this model is undoubtedly the connection dock. These new Astro A50 X have been updated to include a dock with two HDMI 2.1 ports in which you can connect an Xbox and a PS5 simultaneously, in addition to also connecting them to the PC with a USB-C cable. This means that, with everything connected, you’ll be able to use the headset on Xbox, switch to PS5, and then switch to PC without having to touch any cables, simply by choosing the mode with the mode select button built into the headset.

Taking into account their quality, this model is presented as the perfect solution for those who have a setup with several consoles and a PC. In addition, connectivity through HDMI 2.1 allows the video to be passed to the TV through the dock while maintaining 4K resolution at 120 Hz, while the sound received reaches 24 bits with compatibility with Dolby Atmos and 3D spatial sound.

A high-end price

As expected, the price of these Astro A50 X is not particularly low, and we are talking about a very powerful base station with cutting-edge technology. The official price is 399 eurosand can be reserved now through the official Logitech website.

Fuente: Logitech