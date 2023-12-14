Jonathan Majors trial takes a 180 degree turn! The Marvel Studios actor is at the center of an intense debate on social media due to an alleged attack on his ex-girlfriend. Now there is evidence of audio, a message and body cameras that could change the course of the trial. The final verdict is yet to come.

Something unexpected has happened at the Jonathan Majors trial that changes everything for the Marvel actor. Kang the Conqueror's act is in the middle of a trial for an alleged assault on his ex-girlfriend, Grace Jabbari. The case has generated intense debate on social media due to evidence recently presented in court.

Apparently, according to The Hollywood Reporter, 911 calls made by the actor himself after the incident were shown. As well as images from police body cameras and surveillance videos that capture the moments after the alleged altercation. He judgment of Jonathan Majors, in that way, has taken a huge turn. A 180 degree turn that could be definitive.

Warner Bros Pictures

The alleged Jonathan Majors assault It happened in March, when the couple was returning home and the Marvel Studios star received a notification on his smartphone. It was a message. According to Grace Jabbari's version, after trying to read the message, Majors defended himself by taking her phone and physically attacking her. Text conversations between them suggest previous similar incidents, with Majors asking her not to seek medical help or report to the police to preserve her image. However, Majors' defense claims that Jabbari was the aggressor, hitting him and damaging her coat.

The evidence and proof presented by the ex-girlfriend

In the Tribunal, An audio was shared in which Jonathan Majors seems to reproach Grace Jabbari for going out drinking with friends instead of staying with him. During the conversation, he mentions prominent female figures, suggesting the type of woman he hopes will accompany him. This is the case of Coretta Scott King or Michelle Obama. The discussion reveals Majors' insistence on the need for a certain behavior on the part of her partner, due to her position as a rising figure in her community.

Warner Bros Pictures

This evidence about the accusations facing Jonathan Majors has sparked an intense debate on social networks. Ultimately, users discuss the implications of the case and the Marvel Studios actor's attitude towards his ex-girlfriend. Meanwhile, the trial continues without the jury having reached a final decision. We'll see what ends up happening…

Fuente: The Hollywood Reporter

David Lorao

Aragonese born in Mollet del Vallès. Journalist and writer, lover of literature, music, comics and superheroes. I also like wolves and I have one called Snow.