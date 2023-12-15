This commitment comes within a strategic plan that includes seven main points to accelerate the global transition to renewable energy sources. The commitment is also part of the previous pledge made by the group worth $24 billion.

Key points of the strategic plan include:

Mobilize financial resources through increased use of green bonds, blended finance, and risk reduction tools; promoting innovation and adoption of new technologies to maximize the impact on energy efficiency and storage; Supporting universal access to clean energy; strengthening resilience to climate change in key sectors, including food, transport, water and urban systems; Encouraging cooperation and knowledge sharing; improving workforce skills around the world in the clean energy sector; Monitor and evaluate progress and impact. This comprehensive initiative comes as countries participating in the COP28 Conference of the Parties renew their commitment to reduce carbon emissions, after a year marked by record climate events, as the United Nations Conference of the Parties focuses on significantly increasing climate financing and accelerating the transformation process at a time when the world faces… High temperatures and unprecedented natural disasters. This pledge builds on the previous commitments of the Arab Coordination Group towards climate action, as in 2022, the Arab Coordination Group allocated about 15.7 billion US dollars to about 500 financing operations in more than 80 countries. Funding has been allocated to address the main challenges facing societies in developing countries, such as food insecurity and climate change, support major economic sectors, and facilitate international trade, while the largest portion of the commitments of members of the Coordination Group in 2022 has been allocated to energy, at a rate of 27%, and to the sector. Finance 27%, and agriculture 21%.