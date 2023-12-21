If you read us from the United States and are thinking about buying an Apple Watch Series 9 or an Apple Watch Ultra 2, perhaps you should hurry up: Apple will not be able to sell them online starting next December 21 at 3:00 p.m. ET and not in physical stores either. after December 24.

The prohibition of its sale and import comes from the International Trade Commission (ITC) of the United States. The agency made the decision following a lawsuit from Masimo, whose patents related to the blood oxygen sensor could have been infringed by Apple.

The company led by Tim Cook knows how important it is to be able to sell without problems at Christmas time, and that is why they are doing everything possible to avoid the veto. For example, they are trying to solve it with a software update, but that doesn't seem to be enough: Masimo claims that it is the hardware that needs to be changed.

Now however we learn via The Verge that the ITC has also denied Apple's motion to suspend the ban pending an appeal. As that sentence indicates:

“For the reasons set forth in the Commission's opinion issued concurrently with this one, the Commission has decided to deny Apple's motion to stay the corrective orders pending appeal and/or in light of a possible government shutdown.”

In addition to the ban on sales in the coming days, there is also a ban on importing these smartwatches into the US starting next December 26. At the moment it seems that other chains like Best Buy will be able to sell these devices until stocks run outbut they will not be able to refill inventory.

In Xataka | WatchOS 10 wreaked havoc on the battery life of some Apple Watches. The solution is rolling out