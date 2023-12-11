It’s Christmas and that means time for gifts, whether for others or for ourselves. Luckily, although many stores inflate prices during these peak sales dates, to make more profits, there are others where we get the product in question at a discounted price, as in the case of Apple Watch.

If you are from Apple, you will be happy to know that you are going to find a curious offer in Miravia to get your flagship smartwatch at a great price. In addition to the discount, remember that you can reduce this amount even more with the welcome discount of up to 30% (up to 15 euros) for signing up for the app.

Apple’s most complete smart watch

The model on offer is the one with the 41 mm dial, which has a always-on Retina OLED LTPO technology display. The advanced screen of the Series 9 takes the maximum brightness up to 2,000 nits, twice as much as the Series 8. Not only does it look luxurious in full sun, but it drops to 1 nit when discretion is needed, perfect for not giving the impression at the cinema.

This ninth generation Apple Watch incorporates the most powerful chip ever created for smartwatch of those with the bitten apple. This means new ways to interact with the watch without touching it. It debuts a dual-core CPU with 5.6 billion transistors, 60% more than the Series 8. Also a quad-core Neural Engine, which processes machine learning tasks up to twice as fast. All this, as complicated as it may sound, makes it possible to enjoy the new features very simple: like the double-tap gesture.

Another new thing you can do thanks to the second-generation ultra-wideband chip is use Precision Search to find your iPhone. You’ll see the distance and approximate direction, and as you get closer, haptic feedback, a sound, and a visual indicator will help you locate it.

Apple Watch Series 9 does not include power adapter. The box contains a magnetic fast charging to USB-C cable for Apple Watch that is compatible with computer ports and USB-C adapters.

An all-terrain smartwatch

Much of the versatility of this model has to do with the direct support for Siri. The queries you ask Siri are processed on the Series 9 itself, so everything is faster and more secure. Plus, dictation with Siri is now up to 25% more accurate.

It will also be a ideal companion for training. Apple Watch helps you better understand your mental and physical health. The security and privacy of your data are guaranteed. And if you want to share them with specialists, friends or family, you will be the one to decide what and with whom.

Tu health will be perfectly controlled. For example, check your heart rate with the Heart Rate app and receive a warning if it is significantly above or below normal values. It also includes an advanced app and sensor so you can measure your oxygen saturation whenever you want, or automatically throughout the day and night. The Sleep app not only counts the hours you sleep. It also tells you how much time you’ve spent in REM, essential and deep sleep, and how many times you’ve woken up.

Literally, this device can save your life. The Apple Watch Series 9 detects if you have suffered a sudden fall and automatically calls emergency services if you are unable to move.

As we said, this product has a quite interesting discount taking into account several aspects. Firstly, it is difficult for Apple to lower its prices and even more so if it is for a product as recent as this one launched in September. Today you have it reduced from 449 to 379 euros. As we said, you can still save a few more euros with the welcome coupon for new customers or new accounts. All with free shipping and in time for Christmas.