For more than a decade, the Isekai genre within anime has been exploring various themes with series of all kinds. Although in recent years none has emerged that has stood out enormously as it did. SAO At the time, we prepared for the return of one of the great representatives of this genre next year: KonoSuba!.

It has been 7 years since we said goodbye to Kazuma Sato, Aqua, Megumin and company, but it seems that the wait will be worth it, considering the trailer they have presented to reveal the highly anticipated release date of this third season that promises a lot.

It will be in April 2024 when we can finally enjoy this third season, which comes with a change of studio. After two parts made to perfection by Studio Deen, it will be Drive the one in charge of giving his unique touch to a series that aims two things: to make us laugh like no one else with his satire and to show us absurd animated fights as if they were a high-budget movie.

It is important to note that the third season is not a direct continuation of the second. Many may not know it, but the story of KonoSuba! continued through a film released in 2019, which will serve as a bridge for everything that will happen in the new chapters to come.

In VidaExtra | The biggest Pokémon controversy was resolved very quickly in the first episode of the anime series

In VidaExtra | Dragon Ball in order, the definitive guide to anime, manga and movies. Where should I start if I want to see everything?