She stressed that there is an absolute necessity to take new measures in the face of climate change, so all European Union institutions are present at the COP28 summit, as well as member states.

She pointed out that European Union members agreed to join multiple statements at the summit, including pledges to increase renewable energy capabilities three-fold by 2030, and to increase nuclear and other energy sources.

She continued: “This all demonstrates that we must all make important decisions, and ensure that our decisions in the European Union are coherent so that they have greater impact.”

She stated that her country decided to reduce dependence on fossil energy and even close facilities based on this energy, and to increase work on renewable energy, use nuclear energy, and increase energy efficiency.

She stressed that Slovenia “believes that there must be environmental justice, and we must think about new human rights such as the human right to a clean environment and clean water,” noting that her country calls for it and seeks common results in it.