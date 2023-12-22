We went to visit the guys at Huh Shapes, who have been building surfboards since Italy found itself in a pandemic: they design them, give them a shape and make them unique, and then deliver them in person to customers throughout Italy. Stuff of travel, expectations, good moments, limits to overcome. Here's how this job is done on board a Volkswagen Amarok

Volkswagen Amarok, in Italy, it is an excellent reason to have a business: being approved as a commercial vehicle, it is aimed exclusively at the world of professionals and does so with a long series of decidedly convincing technical solutions. Our Amarok is built around to the generous 3.0-liter V6 diesel engine with 241 HP and 600 Nm of torquealmost touching for its various admirers, supported by 4Motion all-wheel drive e 10-speed automatic transmission, all clearly assembled to tackle the most difficult terrain. You get on it and you feel like a Californian in leather boots in Death Valley or, why not, an Australian surfer to Byron Bay, which is why for the first episode of The Amarok Dream we brought our vehicle to the guys at Huh Shapes. In this special, created in collaboration with Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles, we wanted to tell, in three episodes, the meeting point between different realities that exist united by the search for a life far from convention, a life where the choices we make are ours and not others'. Why? Freedom can be an ideal, perhaps for some even an idea of ​​happiness, it doesn't matter. What matters is that you can only get there with attitude.

Ok, but who are the Huh Shapes guys?

Three guys meet up in the evening talking online. We are in the midst of a pandemic and aperitifs are invented like this: the smartphone in front of your face and a cold beer taken from the fridge. On one of these evenings, like the dream that many have but few live, decide to dedicate themselves to something that can change their world, they decide to take a risk. The idea, if you surf, is always the same: try to live there. The attitude is the right one. This is how Huh Shapes was born, an artisan workshop in which Roberto, Luca and Paolo hand-build fine, beautiful and, upon request, personalized tables. “The surfboard is part of the passion that all three of us have,” explains Roberto Baccichetto. “The passion for surfing and creating something with our hands, expressing our freedom from the mark, from the line we leave on a board to the wave we seek”.

You may want a simple one to start with, or maybe more direct and agile stuff. You can also want it with the logo of your tiki bar and hang it from the ceiling or give it to someone, it doesn't matter: they build it the way you want it, putting attention and durable materials into it, so as not to impact nature. Then they bring it home to you. They say it's to avoid shipping problems, but the truth is that for them that moment, when you see your board for the first time, it is precious and worth enjoying: “We have to maintain the physical relationship, we cannot think of being able to send it like any other product – they tell us during the special – For us it is essential to load it on the vehicle and bring it to them and get to know the person, see them face to face and understand if she is satisfied with the product. Understand if what we thought at the beginning, which then became the project, has come true. We need a vehicle like this.” With Amarok you can do this stuff, load the surfboards on the box and get there wherever you want, even in the high mountains. Often, however, for these kids the idea is the sea.

Rugged Feelings

You see the Volkswagen Amarok and think it's a beautiful thing. Rugged, in English. Which can translate into robust, but it is also good for defining rocky and hostile terrain. Five seats, comfortable and spacious seats and a shower of technology, such as the 12.3-inch infotainment display from which you can use your smartphone: you combine it with the car and you have navigation, music and calls directly from there. There are also 20 different systems on the car of driving assistance, from a camera system to simplify maneuvers to adaptive cruise control.

The first time you get in, Amarok almost seems too big. Tall, powerful. But just leave the driveway to enter into symbiosis and start enjoying driving. The engine pushes hard and the torque is a lot, but the Volkswagen Amarok is made to move kilos, tow trolleys, and work. If you also want to go to the city in the evening you can do so, with a mud autograph on the sides it makes it even betterexactly as Jon Pardi sang in DIrt on my boots.

Some numbers: Amarok has a load capacity of 1.19 tonnes, almost 12 quintals, while the body has a size of 1.62 meters long by 1.27 meters wide, enough to load a Euro-pallet in a transverse or longitudinal position. In case that's not enough, with Amarok you can tow up to 3.5 tons, the equivalent of 160 surfboards. The real gem, however, is another: the roof holds up to 85 kg of load when moving which becomes 350 kg when the vehicle is stationary, which means that it is possible to purchase an ad hoc tent – also present in the original accessories catalog – and mount it there, so you can travel with it. That's why the guys at Huh Shapes liked it so much: load up the boards, set up the tent and go. No fuss, just Rock 'n' Roll.

Question of attitude

The big one, huge strong point of the Volkswagen Amarok – in addition to the design and load capacity – is that you can really get there anywhere. The height of 25 centimeters from the ground, the approach angle of 30 degrees and the six different driving modes (Eco, Normal, Mud, Sand, Slippery and Load) do an exceptional job. All with a style that is difficult to find even on vehicles designed only for the city, you realize it when you see it in person. Think of the Matrix IQ Light headlights, technological and powerful, or the 21-inch wheels structured for off-road. Everything is massive, monolithic. The magic is that once you get into the cabin and turn on the engine, the Amarok becomes a vehicle on a human scale, very easy to manage. In short, Volkswagen Amarok has the ability to give you a dream of freedomyou have to do the rest yourself.

Like the guys from Huh Shapes.