One of the alternatives that had best stood up to Meta's proposals has decided to abandon and throw in the towel. Bytedancethe company behind the Pico virtual reality headsets and also owner of TikTokhas canceled the project of the Pico 5the model of virtual reality glasses that came to offer features at the level of the Meta Quest 3.

The Meta Quest 3 is left without a rival

Although they do not have the popularity of the Meta Quest, the Pico virtual reality viewers have managed to gather an excellent number of users who were amazed by the possibilities and features of the product. Today, the Pico 4 is the brand's most advanced model, and rumors pointed to the launch of a new Pico 5 with which to offer much more.

But as they have advanced in The Informationthe manufacturer has decided to cancel the project to abandon the intentions of a new generation, thus leaving the way free for the dominance of Meta Quest 3 in the field of consumer virtual reality.

NEW: ByteDance is canceling the Pico 5, the next version of the virtual reality headset from its Pico subsidiary, in a major retreat from the VR market. https://t.co/mkmJPTSSVn — Juro Osawa (@JuroOsawa) December 13, 2023

They forget Meta, but they go after Apple

The most surprising thing is that despite abandoning the virtual reality viewer project, Bytedance is not going to leave the headset market. According to what they point out, the company now focuses on developing an helmet “high-end with cutting-edge technologies”which seems to sound like an augmented reality headset similar to the Apple Vision Pro.

This decision would make a lot of sense if we take into account Apple's ability to change the market. And the moment Apple launches its Vision Pro, we are sure that interest in augmented reality will grow exponentially, which is why Bytedance wants to be prepared with its own solution. The decision is quite smart.

There is still one last VR product left

Something that will happen is the launch of a improved version of the current Pico 4However, at the moment it is unknown what new features this new model could incorporate. Let us remember that the current version was launched in Europe in October 2022, although the United States was left unaware of it due to the regulatory problems of Chinese companies with the country.

The future of virtual reality

Meta has managed to become practically the standard in a branch of technology that, although it has its followers, its very nature does not allow it to be standardized in a faster and more effective way among society. The prices of the headsets, the bad experiences with visual fatigue of many users and the lack of really useful applications beyond games and experiences continue to weigh on the decision of many users.

