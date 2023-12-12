This process is not new, but it is the format of a German company that has achieved simplify the process so that the transformation from combustion to electric can be carried out in just 8 hours and in more than 40 car models.

The solution may be electrification

With the increasingly strict emissions regulations Globally, there is more pressure on automakers to bring electric vehicles to market. But what will happen to the gasoline cars that have already been manufactured? A German startup based in Dachau has an idea: convert combustion cars into electric cars in a relatively quick process.

This company wants convert existing gasoline and diesel cars into pure electric vehicles. Of course, e-Revolt is not the first to offer this solution, but it has optimized the process to reduce the conversion time to just eight hours.

Although the majority of companies that carry out internal combustion engine to EV conversions They are specialized in classic and/or high-end vehicles, e-Revolt aims at common vehicles. Proof of this is the process carried out on a Volkswagen Golf VII that had a diesel engine before its propeller was replaced by electrical parts.

This solution could be a great alternative for the circular economy, retrofit our current vehicles and give them a second and greener life. According to company data, the conversion is currently compatible with up to 42 different models.

Cost and process of converting to an electric car

Electrification is a process that we have seen a lot, especially in bicycles, which saves costs. Now, with this e-Revolt process, it can be done in cars, its greatest advantage being that The duration of the process is similar to any other workshop service.

Of course, we will have to take out the calculator to see if it is worth readapting our vehicle or buying a new electric car, no matter how expensive they are, since the process is not for everyone’s budget. Costs between 12,000 and 15,000 euros. It’s not cheap by any means, especially since you’re investing the money in an existing car that may already have other ailments or a reduced useful life depending on the miles it has under its belt.

On the other hand, truly cheap electric vehicles will still be few in 2023, so this conversion Might make sense for eco-conscious people or who want to escape the traffic restrictions of the ZBE and cannot afford a new electric vehicle. Few electric cars currently leave the dealership for less than 20,000 euros.

When it comes to autonomy, e-Revolt claims that The battery has enough charge for 250 to 300 kilometers. It is true that it is not a very high amount, at the level of native electric cars with little “deposit”, but the technology is still being improved, so there is definitely room to go more.

Given the bolt-on conversion kit is modular, a car that has already undergone the transformation can switch to an upgraded battery in the future when it becomes available. The conversion process begins with a pre-check of the car to ensure it is eligible to receive the electric treatment. Subsequently, the gasoline or diesel engine is removed, along with the rest of the components that are no longer necessary. The startup does not throw old parts in the trash, but rather recycles or reuses them for other uses.

After making room in the engine bay, e-Revolt installs what it calls a “plug and play frame” connected to the mounting points originally created to hold the combustion engine. There is also an e-CAN (controller area network) module that ensures the newly added parts work in harmony with the car’s original components.

The company supplies everything needed to complete the conversion, including sleeves and screws. It also adds a new infotainment-like setup above the dashboard that provides all the information related to EVs.