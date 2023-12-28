Loading player

For a few days in Russia some well-known singers and television personalities have been publicly apologizing for having participated in a private event that the local media described as “an almost nudist party”. The party took place last Thursday at Mutabor, a nightclub in Moscow, and immediately attracted a lot of attention and caused great embarrassment to Vladimir Putin and his collaborators, because it was considered disrespectful by public opinion towards the Russian soldiers involved. in Ukraine.

The party was organized by the TV presenter Nastya Ivleeva and became a national case due to some videos released on social media which showed in particular the clothing of the invited people, similar to that typical of drag queens. The story was widely discussed and commented on for this reason too: the whole event was considered excessive by the most conservative Russians, who support their government in the increasingly repressive policies adopted against the LGBTQ+ movement.

Immediately after the evening, the Russian rapper Nikolai Vasiliev, known by his stage name Vacio, was arrested on charges of disturbing the peace and promoting “non-traditional” sexual behavior. During the party, Vasiliev wore only shoes and a sock on his penis: he was sentenced to 15 days in prison and a fine of 200 thousand rubles.

On Wednesday, Ivleeva publicly apologized for the incident with a video on her social media channels, saying she regretted her actions and asking for “a second chance”. Lei ivleeva also announced that she intends to donate part of the proceeds from the party to charity.

Ivleeva was also criticized because during the party she wore jewels with an estimated value of 23 million rubles (around 227 thousand euros): here too part of the public protested, citing the terrible economic conditions in which many Russians have found themselves since the beginning of the war in Ukraine. Russian authorities have announced the opening of a tax investigation against her: if found guilty, Ivleeva could face up to five years in prison. Furthermore, a Moscow court accepted a lawsuit brought by a group of pro-government activists demanding that Ivleeva be sentenced to pay a billion ruble fine for “moral damage”.

On Tuesday, three other people who attended the party published apology videos: singer Filipp Kirkorov, Dima Bilan and presenter Ksenia Sobchak.

Since the beginning of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, putting pressure on government opponents to publish apology videos has become a widespread practice. The Russian NGO Ovd-Info, which deals with the protection of human rights, described it as one of the “extrajudicial pressure” strategies (i.e. pressure exerted on citizens outside the judicial framework) most used by the Kremlin. The authorship of this tactic is usually attributed to Chechen President Ramzan Kadyrov, one of Putin's closest allies, who in 2015 forced Chechen dissident Aishat Inaeva to publicly apologize for criticizing him.