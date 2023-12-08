The police in Strasbourg, in eastern France, have arrested two men suspected of having organized a scam linked to the disinfestation of bed bugs, the annoying insects that have been spreading again in the country for a couple of months. According to the French police, the two showed up at the homes of dozens of elderly people to pretend to carry out checks and disinfestation interventions that they did not need, making them pay more than 2 thousand euros. A total of 48 people were defrauded, many of whom were women over 90 years old.

According to the first reconstructions that emerged from the investigations, the two men called people’s homes posing as local health workers and warned them that infestations had been reported in their neighborhoods. Then they made an appointment to go to their home and pretended to disinfest the rooms with normal sprays. The two also proposed buying a particular ointment which they said would keep insects away from the skin: in reality it was a simple cream based on eucalyptus, the local authorities said.

After receiving nine reports of the alleged scam, the Strasbourg police began to monitor the two suspects, who were arrested immediately after leaving the house of one of the scammed people. The people who said they had been scammed reportedly spent between 300 and 2,100 euros each.

Bed bugs (Cimex lectularius) are small bloodsucking insects, that is, they feed on the blood of other animals, including humans. They nest in bed frames, mattresses and sofas, but they also do not disdain crowded areas such as restaurants, theatres, cinemas, offices and hotels. At the beginning of October, bed bugs had begun to spread again in Paris, after there had been almost no infestations since the 1950s, creating concern both in the rest of France and in other European countries, including Italy. To deal with the problem, also in view of the Paris 2024 Olympics, the French government had begun to think of a plan to intervene.

The bites of these insects are annoying, but are not a health risk, except in the case of allergies. However, the worry of having to share the bed with small insects and their eggs can still have major repercussions: in people who have dealt with them more or less directly, bed bugs have in several cases produced sleep disturbances, anxiety and depression. Disinfestations can cost thousands of euros, and before you can go back to your habits you need to take some precautions, such as keeping your clothes in sealed plastic bags to prevent bedbugs from nesting there and laying their eggs.

Travelers could bring some of them into their home without wanting to, but according to those who deal with pest control there is not too much to worry about. Despite this, in such a context bedbugs have also become a pretext to try to keep tourists away.

In some buildings in Athens, the capital of Greece, signs have appeared with the logo of the local health authorities warning people to vacate the apartments due to the need to carry out disinfestations against «the invasion of Cimex lectularius, better known as bed bugs » and they fear the risk of fines of up to 500 euros for tourists who don’t leave. The Greek Ministry of Health has clarified that these adverts are false and is working with the police to understand who placed them and why: one hypothesis is that they were put up by residents to discourage short-term rentals, in areas where long-term rentals have increased significantly.